Ask HN: Take-home project interview results == Final step?

Hey HN, I recently interviewed with a company in the Bay Area that specializes in remote work and need some opinions on a practice that borders on, in my opinion, unethical behavior and unprofessionalism. After a quick exchange of messages on AngelList and a phone conversation prefacing the coding challenge, I completed the assignment over the weekend, and today, I went to their office for a brief 2-hour on-site interview to present my solution, meet the team, and have a chat with the CEO--no lunch. From my experience with take-home project-style interviewing processes, you are more or less in the final round after you present your solution and go onsite, without any further need to validate my coding competency. However after I presented, the CTO of this particular company told me there is yet another final take home project that involves implementing a couple features on their dev environment. My questions are: For companies who employ the take-home project interviewing style, is this additional step common practice? If not, do you think it's worth salvaging the situation to see if the CTO will understand that I had already sunk a lot of time interviewing for this particular company--or should I just run?