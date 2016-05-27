Under federal law, all communications to which a federal employee is a party constitute public records. Obviously, that doesn't mean they are all publically available; white house emails, for example, have traditionally been released several decades following the end of the administration. (With redactions, of course.)
Today, congressional staffers and politicians at every level use private email accounts and cell phones to subvert public disclosure, and by extension, public accountability. Even when the political or security sensitivity of such records is long gone, historians will likely never be able to track them down or study them.
reply
They wouldn't get actual Google or Bing searches as neither company would sell those on - I imagine at most they'd get top-lists of DNS resolutions in a given geographical area, possibly with some demographic data thrown in - still valuable data for some marketers though, but unlikely to be anything juicy.
I wonder if any ISPs would sell that data for any price, given the risk of backlash.
Anonymising data is hard [1]. Competence with such anonymization and de-anonymization might negatively correlate with this bill. If so, the offense has the advantage.
[1] https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2009/09/your-secrets-liv...
ISPs and advertising agencies have invested heavily into lobbing for this. The amount of money they'd make off of it is going to be more than this campaign could possible raise.
But, "Sell" is different than "Act" on though, right?
If I'm an ISP, my number one job tomorrow is going to be setting up some sort of software bridge that interacts with current real time bidding ad tech software to better target ads.
Expect the number of "ads that follow you around the Internet" to spike considerably, and be utterly resistant to things like clearing out your local browser cookies, PrivacyBadger, etc.
And why bother when they can follow Google & Facebook's insanely profitable profiling / targeting ad playbook?
Considering that almost 60% of us use Chrome which is owned / designed by the world's biggest advertising company (1) and that leaks privacy even in "incognito" mode (2) I feel like the narrative around the FCC order is not intellectually honest.
EG - Google - in fact - came out AGAINST the original framework that was repealed this week! (3)
The new FCC Chairman - Ajit Pai - has stated he endorsed this act to re-level the playing field for ISPs vs Facebook / Google / and the less visible ad tracking / ad profiling agencies.
And he's further stated that he's going to use this opportunity, of resetting the playing field, to create a framework that applies for EVERYTHING digital.
I am not going to pretend that I am optimistic that the FCC is going to build a consumer framework that we can all live with, but I am confused how Google / FB / etc are getting away with murder on the privacy / profiling side.
Let's use this opportunity to push for the "opt in" framework that makes the most sense.
(1) https://www.netmarketshare.com/browser-market-share.aspx?qpr...
(2) https://www.quora.com/Does-Google-track-what-happens-in-the-...
(3) https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/100319291940/2016-10-03%20Googl...
Google/FB/etc get away with it because you don't have to use their services, although things like the supercookie are highly specious. If you want to use any online resources you are going through an ISP.
I, too, think the opt-in model is not unreasonable, but you know it will be buried in the most obtuse, double-negative-filled language their lawyers can contrive.
He's not trying to increase privacy. He is reducing it.
I don't pay Google or Facebook. I do pay my ISP.
That is why Google/Facebook get away with so much. Their users opted-in and gave consent for their information to be used in advertising. If people weren't happy they could choose to not use the website. I don't necessarily have that choice with my ISP especially since in many areas there is no competition.
Both operate global advertising networks, even if you never log into Facebook or set up an account they are tracking you.(1)
And Google owns the largest mobile OS which is RIPE with tracking / profiling features.
MacOS and Windows 10 also track you, Apple seems a little better - theoretically - about leaking your privacy rights - but MSFT is humming right along not only building a massive data business, but also buying up companies like LinkedIn to improve their ability to target you based on how you're using their OS.
So I disagree on the "we have a choice" part.
You've got me on the "I pay my ISP" but that argument died when Cable started showing ads.
(1) http://bgr.com/2016/05/27/facebook-ads-tracking-non-users-pr...
ISPs are completely different in that they can track me (a) without my consent and (b) with no technical means for me to stop them.
I'm not really sure how I feel about this one, though. The reason we're in this mess in the first place is that too few Americans really understand what's at stake re: online privacy.
Then you buy 2 more circles, find out where they all intersect - bam, got yourself data for a given point.
Same as the old Tinder tracking exploit.
--Update--
He brings that up (kinda) here https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/62a3kj/cards_agai...
Under federal law, all communications to which a federal employee is a party constitute public records. Obviously, that doesn't mean they are all publically available; white house emails, for example, have traditionally been released several decades following the end of the administration. (With redactions, of course.)
Today, congressional staffers and politicians at every level use private email accounts and cell phones to subvert public disclosure, and by extension, public accountability. Even when the political or security sensitivity of such records is long gone, historians will likely never be able to track them down or study them.
reply