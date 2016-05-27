Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
'Cards Against Humanity' Creator to Buy and Publish Congress's Browser History (resistancereport.com)
124 points by tim333 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





As amusing as it would be, the ISPs are only permitted to sell aggregate anonymized data, not anything personally-identifiable (as per the 1984 Cable Act).

They wouldn't get actual Google or Bing searches as neither company would sell those on - I imagine at most they'd get top-lists of DNS resolutions in a given geographical area, possibly with some demographic data thrown in - still valuable data for some marketers though, but unlikely to be anything juicy.

I wonder if any ISPs would sell that data for any price, given the risk of backlash.

> ISPs are only permitted to sell aggregate anonymized data, not anything personally-identifiable (as per the 1984 Cable Act).

remember how that worked out with AOL search logs?

> ISPs are only permitted to sell aggregate anonymized data

Anonymising data is hard [1]. Competence with such anonymization and de-anonymization might negatively correlate with this bill. If so, the offense has the advantage.

[1] https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2009/09/your-secrets-liv...

Top DNS resolutions of white men 50 and older from the Capitol Hill region of DC would probably still be an interesting read.

It would still just be ANY queries for cpsc.gov.

Even if they were permitted to sell individual data, just because an act may allow them to doesn't mean it compels them to.

ISPs and advertising agencies have invested heavily into lobbing for this. The amount of money they'd make off of it is going to be more than this campaign could possible raise.

You're right, it's never going to be that you PayPal your ISP $25 and get someone's network history (though I may regret those words in a decade).

But, "Sell" is different than "Act" on though, right?

If I'm an ISP, my number one job tomorrow is going to be setting up some sort of software bridge that interacts with current real time bidding ad tech software to better target ads.

Expect the number of "ads that follow you around the Internet" to spike considerably, and be utterly resistant to things like clearing out your local browser cookies, PrivacyBadger, etc.

As /u/fjdlwlv, uBlock Origin will make sure work of that, plus if you're serious about blocking this stuff, [pi-hole](https://pi-hole.net/?v=6cc98ba2045f) will again add an extra layer of loveliness to your ad-network blocking capabilities.

Now throw a VPN on top of all this (and THEN work on the problems with policy, people)...

Not resistant to uBlock Origin

There actually is a totally separate debate to be had on the topic of public records and communications by elected officials.

Under federal law, all communications to which a federal employee is a party constitute public records. Obviously, that doesn't mean they are all publically available; white house emails, for example, have traditionally been released several decades following the end of the administration. (With redactions, of course.)

Today, congressional staffers and politicians at every level use private email accounts and cell phones to subvert public disclosure, and by extension, public accountability. Even when the political or security sensitivity of such records is long gone, historians will likely never be able to track them down or study them.

Citation?

Watch the #archemail symposium videos from the library of congress.[1] For FOIA a lot of the emails actually do eventually go on the web. But with private individuals, when they donate their email correspondence you can almost always only read them on one computer in one specific university library.

[1] http://www.digitalpreservation.gov/meetings/archivingemailsy...

It's highly unlikely that the ISPs are going to piecemeal out private customer data & browsing history by name.

And why bother when they can follow Google & Facebook's insanely profitable profiling / targeting ad playbook?

Considering that almost 60% of us use Chrome which is owned / designed by the world's biggest advertising company (1) and that leaks privacy even in "incognito" mode (2) I feel like the narrative around the FCC order is not intellectually honest.

EG - Google - in fact - came out AGAINST the original framework that was repealed this week! (3)

The new FCC Chairman - Ajit Pai - has stated he endorsed this act to re-level the playing field for ISPs vs Facebook / Google / and the less visible ad tracking / ad profiling agencies.

And he's further stated that he's going to use this opportunity, of resetting the playing field, to create a framework that applies for EVERYTHING digital.

I am not going to pretend that I am optimistic that the FCC is going to build a consumer framework that we can all live with, but I am confused how Google / FB / etc are getting away with murder on the privacy / profiling side.

Let's use this opportunity to push for the "opt in" framework that makes the most sense.

(1) https://www.netmarketshare.com/browser-market-share.aspx?qpr...

(2) https://www.quora.com/Does-Google-track-what-happens-in-the-...

(3) https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/100319291940/2016-10-03%20Googl...

I understood that the benefit of this to ISPs was to offer targeted, individual marketing. So I doubt they are selling by bloc/demographic, I suspect it's something more like Adwords. User data may be anonymized by name but it doesn't take that many data points of e.g. someone's search history to identify them. It's unclear to me what, exactly, you will be able to purchase, but it wouldn't surprise me if they can narrow a larger data buy down to a few individuals with high probability. About a decade ago now there was a leak of anonymized google search history and some researchers successfully tracked down several individuals.

Google/FB/etc get away with it because you don't have to use their services, although things like the supercookie are highly specious. If you want to use any online resources you are going through an ISP.

I, too, think the opt-in model is not unreasonable, but you know it will be buried in the most obtuse, double-negative-filled language their lawyers can contrive.

I don't use Google or Facebook. I do use the internet.

I don't pay Google or Facebook. I do pay my ISP.

That is why Google/Facebook get away with so much. Their users opted-in and gave consent for their information to be used in advertising. If people weren't happy they could choose to not use the website. I don't necessarily have that choice with my ISP especially since in many areas there is no competition.

Even though you don't use Facebook or Google they ABSOLUTELY are using you.

Both operate global advertising networks, even if you never log into Facebook or set up an account they are tracking you.(1)

And Google owns the largest mobile OS which is RIPE with tracking / profiling features.

MacOS and Windows 10 also track you, Apple seems a little better - theoretically - about leaking your privacy rights - but MSFT is humming right along not only building a massive data business, but also buying up companies like LinkedIn to improve their ability to target you based on how you're using their OS.

So I disagree on the "we have a choice" part.

You've got me on the "I pay my ISP" but that argument died when Cable started showing ads.

(1) http://bgr.com/2016/05/27/facebook-ads-tracking-non-users-pr...

I can use AdBlock on my phone and computer and not be subjected to anything from Google or Facebook. And Apple absolutely does not track you if you don't allow them to. So please explain to me how I am being tracked. It's technically not possible.

ISPs are completely different in that they can track me (a) without my consent and (b) with no technical means for me to stop them.

Google and Facebook are everywhere, it's practically impossible not to touch their ad networks without filtering, and since many sites aggressively punish ad-blocking, "not using Facebook or Google" is looking increasingly like not using the internet.

Don't repeat Pai's lies. ISPs are natural oligopolies and in some cases legally chartered monopolies. There is no level playing field.

He's not trying to increase privacy. He is reducing it.

"Cards Against Humanity" is known for their crazy publicity stunts. They raised $100k this winter to dig an enormous "holiday hole" for self-described pointless reasons. (http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/11/27/503502142/...)

I'm not really sure how I feel about this one, though. The reason we're in this mess in the first place is that too few Americans really understand what's at stake re: online privacy.

I remember the Holiday Hole. We had it up on a screen at work. On the website, one of the frequently asked questions was "Where is this hole?" to which the answer was, "In American, and in our hearts."

That isn't how the data sales work at all.

Wonder how fine-grained you'll be able to purchase data. Say you can buy data in a 2km circle minimum from a given point, and results with anonymized/aggregate.

Then you buy 2 more circles, find out where they all intersect - bam, got yourself data for a given point.

Same as the old Tinder tracking exploit.

He can only buy it if someone's willing to sell it. ISPs won't sell information this granularly - not directly.

Perhaps a practical answer to these critical comments: he could fund lawyers to fill out FOIA requests for that information. Presumably anything on govt computers and govt email is fair game.

--Update-- He brings that up (kinda) here https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/62a3kj/cards_agai...

Just because you can buy it doesn't mean you can't be sued if you use the information to harm or embarrass someone... right?

Well, you can sue anyone for most anything - the question is whether you have a case. If the information is true, anyone who published it would most likely be protected on first amendment grounds, especially since there is clear public value and a policy reason for publishing the information.

Harm, yes, but embarrass - what would be the grounds for suit? (Not a lawyer, just can't fathom any legal grounds for action here...)

Well, embarrassing someone or otherwise harming them with speech is not illegal, and the truth is an absolute defense against libel lawsuits in the US. Also, even if it weren't, public figures have less protection under these laws.

