reply
I recently saw a talk by Foster Provost, a big ML guy at NYU. The main points of his talk were that using fine-grained behavioral data (like browsing history) is better than demographics (at least in his context: predicting ad lift), and he proposed a way to interpret the model (somewhat). I left feeling disappointed. His system for interpretation was super post-hoc and tenuous, IMHO. It felt like a computer scientist doing social science (because it was).
I think ML is great for lots of things, but there are still lots of problems with using it in systems with humans.
An example: if you do a Google search for "Amazon <some book>" then you'll almost always get an ad from Amazon. So Amazon pays for a click that would have happened anyway. Maybe Amazon does this to crowd out other advertisers, but maybe it's just the algorithm being stupid and nobody is watching.
The article doesn't mention the precise methodology for reaching the 5000 sites number, other than some human filtering being involved.
The precise wording of another section is also vague, the 'cost of an impressions' could mean either their total Internet marketing expenditure is the same (thus 395000 sites were largely ineffective and merely exposed them to risk and complexity) OR that they've reduced their spending by around 98+% with no appreciable change in effectiveness.
If/when other companies switch to this strategy, they’ll all be competing for less inventory and cost will go up accordingly.
reply