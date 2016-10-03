Ask HN: What am I missing about this FCC order?

Considering that almost 60% of us now use a web browser specifically owned / designed by the world's biggest advertising company (1) that leaks privacy even in "incognito" mode (2) I feel like we're not having an intellectually honest discussion about this FCC order. Google - in fact - originally opposed this framework when Obama wrote it into action (1) in the first place! The new FCC Chairman - Ajit Pai - has stated he endorsed this primarily to re-level the playing field for ISPs vs Facebook / Google / and the less visible ad tracking / ad profiling agencies. And he's further stated that he's going to use this opportunity, of resetting the playing field, to create a framework that applies for EVERYTHING digital. I am not going to pretend that I am optimistic that the FCC is going to build a consumer framework that we can all live with, but I am confused how Google / FB / etc are getting away with murder on the privacy / profiling side, and the entire issue has been shifted to focus @ the ISP level? If we're going to fight for our privacy, Google / Facebook should be at the top of the list to enact "opt-in" only profiling on, in addition to the ISPs. (1) https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/100319291940/2016-10-03%20Google%20Letter%20(WC%2016-106).pdf (2) https://www.netmarketshare.com/browser-market-share.aspx?qprid=0&qpcustomd=0 (3) https://www.quora.com/Does-Google-track-what-happens-in-the-incognito-window