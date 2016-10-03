Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What am I missing about this FCC order?
Considering that almost 60% of us now use a web browser specifically owned / designed by the world's biggest advertising company (1) that leaks privacy even in "incognito" mode (2) I feel like we're not having an intellectually honest discussion about this FCC order.

Google - in fact - originally opposed this framework when Obama wrote it into action (1) in the first place!

The new FCC Chairman - Ajit Pai - has stated he endorsed this primarily to re-level the playing field for ISPs vs Facebook / Google / and the less visible ad tracking / ad profiling agencies.

And he's further stated that he's going to use this opportunity, of resetting the playing field, to create a framework that applies for EVERYTHING digital.

I am not going to pretend that I am optimistic that the FCC is going to build a consumer framework that we can all live with, but I am confused how Google / FB / etc are getting away with murder on the privacy / profiling side, and the entire issue has been shifted to focus @ the ISP level?

If we're going to fight for our privacy, Google / Facebook should be at the top of the list to enact "opt-in" only profiling on, in addition to the ISPs.

(1) https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/100319291940/2016-10-03%20Google%20Letter%20(WC%2016-106).pdf

(2) https://www.netmarketshare.com/browser-market-share.aspx?qprid=0&qpcustomd=0

(3) https://www.quora.com/Does-Google-track-what-happens-in-the-incognito-window






Not an expert, but one difference I see often mentioned is the ISPs have a monopoly. Don't like google tracking you then use DuckDuckGo. You don't have that choice with ISPs. I'm in Worcester (second "most populous" city in NE) I can pick Charter or Verison DSL

I don't use Google or Facebook since I have a choice. I can use Firefox, DuckDuckGo, and Telegram. However, I don't have a choice on the internet itself. There is no alternative to the internet.

