Ask HN: Does reading code actually make you a better developer?
I've been writing software for quite some time, and one piece of advice I hear a lot for improving is "read lots of code, write lots of code, repeat".

I get writing lots of code-- but reading lots of code? I'm not so sure.

What are your thoughts?






If you don't read other people's code, you are stuck understanding things in terms of the idioms of your own comprehension.

Moreover, reading code is a skill, and much of being a good developer involves working with other people code, which means being able to efficiently parse other people's code.

I'm not so sure that's a bad thing? If you understand and work well enough, what's wrong with understanding through your own idioms, etc?

Of course we read a lot of people's code, but I'm not so sure it's something that needs to be actively practiced rather than done naturally over a career (which makes recommending people to read code pointless if it happens naturally).

