Ask HN: How do you deal with anxiety?
aml183
12 minutes ago
I suffer from anxiety and have a hard time dealing with it. Any suggestions?
savethefuture
6 minutes ago
What makes you anxious? Try to take a deep breath before you do whatever it is, and then just do it. Tell yourself whatever it is, that it will work out and things will be fine. And if you want to get over it, try to expose yourself to it more often.
