Ask HN: How do you deal with anxiety?
1 point by aml183 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I suffer from anxiety and have a hard time dealing with it. Any suggestions?





What makes you anxious? Try to take a deep breath before you do whatever it is, and then just do it. Tell yourself whatever it is, that it will work out and things will be fine. And if you want to get over it, try to expose yourself to it more often.

