Ask HN: Mid-level developers, what does it take to qualify as Mid-level?

I'm currently in the interview process for a Mid-level position, but my experience situation is kind of different from most as I interned for several years while going to school to make enough to provide for my family. I've got 1.5 years professional experience after that at the same company. I was asked if I have have the skills of a Mid or maybe somewhere on the fence between Jr and Mid. My current salary requirement needs the pay of a Mid but I don't want to jump into something if it ultimately ends with being put on an improvement plan (that's what I was told would happen). Having no clue how I compare to other Mids, as I work only with Sr devs who know more than me. I told them that I would trust their assessment. So if I am not up to par with Mid skills, what can I do to get there and be truly qualified? What is the difference between a Mid and a Jr? The best way I can describe my current ability is that I've been able to recognize that I didn't know all that I thought I did and I try to approach problems and knowledge with no assumptions that I know but rather realize that I can give insight and discuss strategies but I'm not intelligent enough to frequently give the best approach to problems so I definitely discuss approaches and opinions with others to learn from them. So maybe a better question might be what level are you at once you've discovered you're ignorance and you start to use that to your advantage to really learn stuff (but definitely not someone to write a non-erroneous book on programming topics)? Any help would be appreciated, thanks!