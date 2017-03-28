reply
Good Canadian companies offer a maximum of 120k CAD entry salary if you are very experienced, that is 90k USD and taxes are pretty high in Canada. It makes no sense for me to accept work here, thankfully I know a couple of uncommon and old school languages that have kept me employed as a remote developer.
I currently work at a startup in SF making almost three times that amount.
The Vector Institute will offer salaries comparable to top global industrial AI labs. Also the Canadian industry appreciates the value a good data scientist and knows the talent war is global.
Just so we're clear, top ai pays like $250k USD for entry level with no real cap, but senior staff can easily take home $500-900k
Plus I spend less than $1K USD/month on rent here in Seattle (live with one roommate), so cost of living is pretty much the same - especially with food being more expensive in Canada.
The currency basically negates any cost of living difference. Toronto is expensive as fuck (as most major cities are now).
If it wasn't so hard to emigrate as an average America, I'd live there in a heartbeat. They do have a really good working holiday program for people in Asia and some parts of Europe.
reply