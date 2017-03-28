Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New institute aims to make Toronto an ‘intellectual centre’ of AI capability (google.com)
22 points by sonabinu 1 hour ago





The problem that I see (as a Canadian) is salaries. I'm not in Toronto but am in Canada, and I see people with 10 years experience making less than new grads in SV (without even factoring in the USD/CAD differential). Until that aligns, I don't think the brain drain will stop.

reply


I agree, I live in Toronto and I have been working exclusively for US based companies because of this.

Good Canadian companies offer a maximum of 120k CAD entry salary if you are very experienced, that is 90k USD and taxes are pretty high in Canada. It makes no sense for me to accept work here, thankfully I know a couple of uncommon and old school languages that have kept me employed as a remote developer.

reply


Interesting... Can you elaborate on said old school languages?

reply


We may be able to get by with lower salaries than America if Americas immigration system continues to lag. It's easier for potential AI brains to immigrate here than the States under the current climate. I do agree that this is only of limited advantage, but it's something. I feel like because of structural and tax issues with our society, American style salaries will never be a thing here. That probably means that we will never be the tech power house that America is, but I think we can compete pretty effectively with Europe in getting the brains who, for whatever reason, choose not to go to America. And hey . . . second best ain't that bad.

reply


While that may be true for a software engineer the same does not apply to AI talent.

The Vector Institute will offer salaries comparable to top global industrial AI labs. Also the Canadian industry appreciates the value a good data scientist and knows the talent war is global.

reply


I'd love to hear more on this. Also, since no person is an island, any plans to boost pay for supporting staff and engineers?

Just so we're clear, top ai pays like $250k USD for entry level with no real cap, but senior staff can easily take home $500-900k

reply


I'd also love to hear which employer is paying 250K for an entry level position? This seems like the salary the 1 genius for every 10,000 good graduates would get. And without taking bonus into account, I doubt an engineer is getting paid 900K. You would see that engineer out the door the moment his retirement account was full. No engineer is gonna bust their ass for someone else once they know they are set financially.

reply


Source on the salaries?

reply


Canadian-American here who was eager about the possibility of working in a Greater Toronto Area company. At one startup I was offered the equivalent of $35k USD per year.

I currently work at a startup in SF making almost three times that amount.

reply


Yep. Even worse with the current USD/CAD exchange rate. I do love the homeland, but taking basically a 50% paycut adds a lot of weight to the US end of the scale.

Plus I spend less than $1K USD/month on rent here in Seattle (live with one roommate), so cost of living is pretty much the same - especially with food being more expensive in Canada.

reply


The tightening of (or perception of tighter) visas in the US may result in more grad students considering Canada as a potential destination than the US. Industry is likely to follow where the talent goes and this could result in wage equilibrium

reply


Is that factoring in cost of living? There's an enormous difference between Toronto and SV there.

reply


With respect to income/material wealth? Factoring in cost of living Toronto is still a poor place to live compared to any reasonable location in the United States.

The currency basically negates any cost of living difference. Toronto is expensive as fuck (as most major cities are now).

reply


As someone who lived in Toronto and now lives in SV, this is great news for the region, which is flush with talent and is really doing everything to support researchers and entrepreneurs. However the cost of living(COL) is prohibitive, maybe even more than SV and the ratio of salary to COL is definitely higher than SV.

reply


Non Google-AMP link: https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2017/03/28/new-toronto-inst...

reply


the AMP link really masks the original domain wow, thought the article was written by google for a second :/

reply


For those who haven't been, Toronto is a really wonderful city. Safe, great food, and has an awesome art and music scene. Lots of cool cultural events as well.

If it wasn't so hard to emigrate as an average America, I'd live there in a heartbeat. They do have a really good working holiday program for people in Asia and some parts of Europe.

reply


Google is also building an AI research lab in Montreal, which is supposedly a talent center for AI. According to this article from Wired: https://www.wired.com/2016/11/google-opens-montreal-ai-lab-s..., Google "donated about $13 million CAD to academic research in the country and about half was earmarked for AI research."

reply




