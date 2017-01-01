Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LaTeX Tooling Guide (norswap.com)
15 points by norswap 58 minutes ago





Needing all that "tooling" for a word processor is embarrassing.

Latex still is the least bad option for technical writing. I never get used to Word's figure captioning, numbering and referencing, and although the equation editor is vastly improved, multiline alignment is still tricky. And version control of documents of course! I hate those report_v23_JohnReview.docx systems.

Also, +1 for TexStudio!

What should be step 1: it's 2017, you want XeLaTeX or LuaTeX, both capable of native unicode handling, using fonts by name, etc.

