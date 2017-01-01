Hacker News
LaTeX Tooling Guide
norswap.com
15 points
by
norswap
58 minutes ago
hide
past
web
3 comments
favorite
Animats
0 minutes ago
Needing all that "tooling" for a word processor is embarrassing.
Zeebrommer
14 minutes ago
Latex still is the least bad option for technical writing. I never get used to Word's figure captioning, numbering and referencing, and although the equation editor is vastly improved, multiline alignment is still tricky. And version control of documents of course! I hate those report_v23_JohnReview.docx systems.
Also, +1 for TexStudio!
TheRealPomax
2 minutes ago
What should be step 1: it's 2017, you want XeLaTeX or LuaTeX, both capable of native unicode handling, using fonts by name, etc.
