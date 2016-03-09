reply
Using Mr. Bezos as the example:
US$ 72,000,000,000
Annualized gain of, say, 10% on AMZN stock
Over a period of 27.6 years
1.1^27.6 * US$72,000,000,000 = ~US$ 1,000,000,000,000
Just in time for his 80th birthday.
March 30, 1990: $7.38
March 29, 2017: $128.84
I am not saying it'll be Bezos, but someone will get there within the next 2-3 decades.
[edit] And while I'm at it, AMZN has returned 36%, annualized, over the last 10 years, encompassing the Subprime Mortgage crash.
* Technically Seattle metro area
there were plenty of porsches and ferraris, $10M boats on the lake and envious talk of certain zip codes and certain lake front mansions.
i haven't been back but i'm betting the only thing different is now there are $100k+ teslas too.
and the mansions have another 0 tacked on the end of their pricetags.
I know myself well enough to know that I am less productive when I don't get sunlight. I suspect many other people are the same.
Kind of hard to build hype if your two main talking points are 20+ and 40+ year old companies.
Strange because New Mexico consistently ranks near last in quality of life, employment prospects and education.
Basically, after three generations a single persons wealth is distributed out enough to get dropped from these sorts of lists. Jeff might be the 2nd richest in the world - it's highly unlikely his grandchildren will be ranked as such.
A bank in London had no reason to cash a check drawn on a bank in Paris, or value a Letter of Credit given by a bank in Frankfurt, unless the London bank trusted the other bank would honor the liability, and honor it timely. This was especially true the larger and more complex the transaction.
As a banking consumer you wanted to use a bank that would honor instruments from and have its instruments honored by the most and the most important banks across Europe. Those banks were often part of a consortium of family-owned banks, because under economic stress the family-owned banks would always honor their commitments to each other, and offer each other low-interest loans to help another member bank stay afloat.
Saddam Hussein obviously had tons of liquid assets but the totality of them was never truly known. It was all squirreled away, and likely stolen by the caretakers when his regime imploded and the threat of retribution was removed.
How much did Pablo Esbobar have at his peak? We can only guess, but given the staggering cash-flow rate of an estimated $500 million per week, perhaps as much as $30 billion. This is 1980s dollars, too. Adjusted for inflation that's absolutely nuts.
I've always admired Amazon and have been a customer of theirs since the late 90s when it was mainly a bookseller. For a while I owned a few hundred shares, but sold them for a slight profit. Had I held onto them... sigh...
Jeff Bezos is one of America's great entrepreneurs, along with Gates, Musk, Ellison, and a handful of others. This is America at its best. We could do worse than to produce such amazing and successful technology innovators.
It's not even April yet...
In the US, I think this is different. So this is a more dramatic result considering.
