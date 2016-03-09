Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Thanks to you. And me. Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet have our paychecks covered. Warren's companies take most of what we spend offline, Jeff's companies take most of what we spend online.

With a little math, we are not-too-many years from the world's first US$ trillionaire.

Using Mr. Bezos as the example:

US$ 72,000,000,000

Annualized gain of, say, 10% on AMZN stock

Over a period of 27.6 years

1.1^27.6 * US$72,000,000,000 = ~US$ 1,000,000,000,000

Just in time for his 80th birthday.

Assuming 27 years of 10% compounding is quite the leap.

Since 1990 (27 years ago) McDonald's has returned 10.87%, including the Internet Bubble and Subprime Mortgage crashes.

March 30, 1990: $7.38

March 29, 2017: $128.84

I am not saying it'll be Bezos, but someone will get there within the next 2-3 decades.

[edit] And while I'm at it, AMZN has returned 36%, annualized, over the last 10 years, encompassing the Subprime Mortgage crash.

Inflation alone means eventually someone will. (Just like Rockefeller's adjusted fortune is 300-400billlion)

AMZN average annual return last 10 years: 36.07%

One variable is missing from your math - the inevitable stock market crash.

For all the hype Silicon Valley gets, the companies of the world's 2 richest people are in the Seattle area.

One of the reasons Bezos picked Seattle was due to Microsoft having a lot of software engineers he could get. So MSFT is a big reason that Bezos is in Seattle. Also it was close to one of the biggest book distributors. Amazon was originally a book store.

I read somewhere that it was related to tax optimization. That is, if you sell a book from California, you have to apply state tax to California residents (38M) but if you sell it from Washington, you don't. So the fact that Washington had fewer potential customers than California (or New York, where Jeff Bezos was working previously), meant a smaller tax bill for its country-wide customer base.

That is the same reason many Seattle startups picked being in Seattle. Software engineers, cost efficient to run a startup (office space), a great startup ecosystem, 2 hours from the valley, and decent ability to raise capital.

Seattle* is an anomaly. Roughly the 100th city worldwide by size, yet has 2 of the 5 largest companies in the world by market cap.

* Technically Seattle metro area

Incredibly, Seattle gets only 2.61% of all venture investment. #8 in the US, behind San Diego [1].

[1]: http://www.citylab.com/tech/2016/02/the-spiky-geography-of-v...

I think that's the point....for all the hype SV gets, Seattle should get some too....

Houses are going for 500k+, please, less hype actually. All we want to do is build cool product and enjoy our life. I don't think anyone in Seattle wants the SV arrogance and lifestyle.

Heh, this is the Seattleite party line. Don't kid yourself into thinking people in Seattle are more humble than the people in SV. They're just not as overt about it. I agree with you that the flashy culture of SV doesn't exist as much here, and that's a good thing, but I'd say Seattleites are some of the most arrogant, standoffish, and surface-polite people I've met anywhere in the world.

that's funny. i spent time in seattle about 10 years ago.

there were plenty of porsches and ferraris, $10M boats on the lake and envious talk of certain zip codes and certain lake front mansions.

i haven't been back but i'm betting the only thing different is now there are $100k+ teslas too.

and the mansions have another 0 tacked on the end of their pricetags.

That's happening in Vancouver, New York City, hell, any place even remotely worth living.

unlike SF, we've got land to build on, and are doing so. lots of new apartments south and east of Lake Union - aka Amazonia.

San Francisco has tons of land to build on. The density there is an absolute joke. Whenever someone proposes building something one story too high the local neighborhood groups lose their collective shit and shut it down.

Unrelated, but I wonder what the sweet spot is height/floor wisefor developing affordable units. That is, given zero pushback from local citizenry and groups, if a locality wanted dense housing due to lack of space, at what point does adding a story make average cost per unit slightly more expensive instead of slightly less expensive (assuming it actually is cheaper to add a second or third story than a single story complex).


Judging by rental and house prices in my neighbor I think we get plenty of hype.

Turns out reality is more even distributed than HN.

If you count the number of billionaire, Palo Alto alone has 13 billionaires in a town of 66,000 people. It's ranked #25 on the list of cities with most billionaires and Seattle is not even on the list.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilycanal/2016/03/09/the-citie...

i think (based on the patterns of life/work/commuting around here) that palo alto should not count so much as a town as the rich neighbourhood of the bay area.

Seattle has one of the lowest amounts of sun per year of all metros in the USA. It selects for those who are serious about work, more than weather.

The weather isn't that bad here. It's overcast a lot and there are a lot of "rainy" days but it's usually a light mist or sprinkle. It rarely drops below freezing in the winter and the summers, while short, have long days and are quite dry. Maybe the bay area has better weather but I'd take Seattle weather over most of the US (Chicago, Austin, NY, DC, etc)

eh. But also filters people who are serious about work but also serious about their mental health.

I know myself well enough to know that I am less productive when I don't get sunlight. I suspect many other people are the same.

The results of Seattle area companies beg to differ. I live in Seattle and I find that if I walk outdoors during the day at least once per day, I'm fine.

I used to live in Seattle and that was a major contributing factor that caused me to move to Atlanta.

Seattle isn't going to suffer a fresh-water shortage any time soon, either.

I think it's moreso the fact that nothing 'new' has really come out of Seattle.

Kind of hard to build hype if your two main talking points are 20+ and 40+ year old companies.

Well that's def not true: Tableau, Rover, OfferUp, and countless more http://www.geekwire.com/startup-list/ and that's with only 2.61% of venture investment.

reply


(http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108160/)

People are usually including Amazon and MS when they use the metonym "Silicon Valley".

Similar to how the term "Wall Street" isn't limited to the firms physically located on Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

I've never heard someone say SV to include Washington.

It's a long valley!

Really meant San Fran. An extreme disproportionate amount of investment dollars go there considering just how much value has come out of Seattle with much less starting capital.

Wasn't Microsoft founded in Albuquerque?

Yes. And Bezos is from New Mexico also.

Strange because New Mexico consistently ranks near last in quality of life, employment prospects and education.

reply


Not surprisingly both left New Mexico and set up shop somewhere more civilized.

Yes, but Bill Gates grew up in and returned to Seattle to build the company up

Any reason why the Rothchilds never show up in these lists? My best guess there is some sort of "who's the richest game" for some new money players (who's fortune can be tracked), where old money prefers obscurity.

http://www.snopes.com/rothschild-family-wealth/

Basically, after three generations a single persons wealth is distributed out enough to get dropped from these sorts of lists. Jeff might be the 2nd richest in the world - it's highly unlikely his grandchildren will be ranked as such.

Good point. One family that is directly measurable however: offspring of Sam Walton. Bill G is a distant second by that yard stick: https://www.forbes.com/profile/walton-1/

And that's why the individual Walton's are usually on the list. They usually occupy around 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th places.

When those fortunes split 3-5 ways again they'll be diluted down to 80th or so.

Most extremely wealthy people hide their wealth through corporations / trusts / etc and never show up on these lists.

This sort of info isn't technically pure public knowledge, right? It's mostly estimated based on stock ownership figures where they're publicly listed I would guess? Probably less a matter of hiding than just not-public-info.

The Rothschilds aren't that rich, and there's a lot of them. Old money may prefer obscurity, but it also doesn't go that far anymore.

There being alot of them is, I think, precisely how they became so wealthy. Until the modern financial era, banking was predominantly built around personal relationships, and especially family relationships.

A bank in London had no reason to cash a check drawn on a bank in Paris, or value a Letter of Credit given by a bank in Frankfurt, unless the London bank trusted the other bank would honor the liability, and honor it timely. This was especially true the larger and more complex the transaction.

As a banking consumer you wanted to use a bank that would honor instruments from and have its instruments honored by the most and the most important banks across Europe. Those banks were often part of a consortium of family-owned banks, because under economic stress the family-owned banks would always honor their commitments to each other, and offer each other low-interest loans to help another member bank stay afloat.

Or they're just not as wealthy as conspiracy theorists say they are.

They may have it spread across a larger family and in opaque investment vehicles, etc.

How is Bezos making money? Amazon doesn't seem to generate enough dividends to reach this amount of wealth, or does it?

reply


[1] https://www.quora.com/What-percentage-of-Amazon-does-Jeff-Be...

It's primarily Amazon stock going up in price. Started year at 750, 874 now.

aha makes sense. So basically the worth of his shares went dramatically up.

It's only by choice that Amazon doesn't generate dividends.

That's speculation. Maybe the low prices are the real reason why Amazon is doing so well.

The reason Amazon doesn't issue dividends is not because their prices/margins are too low. It's because they are constantly reinvesting in the business.

AWS is their real cash cow, but it gets stupid amounts of R&D funds put back into it. Azure is right behind them.

So is Bezos our modern day Carnegie or Rockefeller?

As a reference example, Rockefeller was worth over $300 billion in 2007 dollars:

https://www.google.com/search?q=Rockefeller&oq=Rockefeller&a...

Nope. Those guys managed to be quite a bit richer, by a substantial factor.

Unless Putin is on this list I doubt its veracity.

maybe they dont count corruption?

maybe they should.

When you're embezzling money the last thing you want is to reveal enough information about your stash to show up on these lists.

Saddam Hussein obviously had tons of liquid assets but the totality of them was never truly known. It was all squirreled away, and likely stolen by the caretakers when his regime imploded and the threat of retribution was removed.

How much did Pablo Esbobar have at his peak? We can only guess, but given the staggering cash-flow rate of an estimated $500 million per week, perhaps as much as $30 billion. This is 1980s dollars, too. Adjusted for inflation that's absolutely nuts.

Usually they have other lists that include illegitimate wealth like drug dealers or royal families or corrupt politicians.

Where do I find such a list?

Woot! Go go Seattle billionaire club!

Some fun facts: Jeff Bezos owns 80.9 million shares of AMZN (or did in September), which is about 17% of the company. Over 60% of the company is held by institutional shareholders, led by Vanguard. His annual salary is $100K. He appeared in Star Trek Beyond as a Star Fleet official. In his spare time, he runs a spaceship company.[1]

I've always admired Amazon and have been a customer of theirs since the late 90s when it was mainly a bookseller. For a while I owned a few hundred shares, but sold them for a slight profit. Had I held onto them... sigh...

Jeff Bezos is one of America's great entrepreneurs, along with Gates, Musk, Ellison, and a handful of others. This is America at its best. We could do worse than to produce such amazing and successful technology innovators.

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Bezos

> Amazon’s founder has added $10.2 billion this year to his wealth...

It's not even April yet...

End of financial year tomorrow.

eh is it? I thought it's end of Q2 tomorrow only. The $10 billion is probably the addition of Q1 and Q2 so far this fiscal year.

FTA: "Amazon’s founder has added $10.2 billion this year to his wealth and $7 billion since [Nov 8th]" - I'm going to interpret that as meaning that it's 10 billion over the course of a full year, which makes more sense than making losing 3 billion in December and making 10 billion in Q1/Q2 which would be necessary for your interpretation (of 10 billion in Q1/Q2) to make those numbers make sense.

Sorry I'm mistaken. The end of the fiscal year is the 5th of April in the UK.

In the US, I think this is different. So this is a more dramatic result considering.

