AI-Powered Drone Will Follow You Around and Take Pictures
technologyreview.com
sprucely
22 minutes ago
sprucely
14 minutes ago
The sci-fi trope of small drones effortlessly tracking fugitives seems to be inching towards reality. I'd guess it would be pretty easy for it to start following the wrong person if there are too many moving objects in range. But the tech can only improve from here.
