Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AI-Powered Drone Will Follow You Around and Take Pictures (technologyreview.com)
1 point by sprucely 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The sci-fi trope of small drones effortlessly tracking fugitives seems to be inching towards reality. I'd guess it would be pretty easy for it to start following the wrong person if there are too many moving objects in range. But the tech can only improve from here.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: