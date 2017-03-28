The real questions for me with this transition though are:
-With all these people passively investing, are we going to see reduced competition within industries because you don't have active, non-diversified, significant, institutional shareholders to drive aggressive competition against other industry participants? In fact, we may get the opposite where institutional shareholders don't want to see aggressive competitive moves because it is profit destroying for them on both sides (aggressor spends money to return less than the defender loses in profit--lose, lose for investor in both companies win, win for the consumers of this industry).
-How good is price setting if there are less and less actively managed funds? Are there new inefficiencies that are created by all this passive investing?
-Where aren't the machines taking over? Obviously, something like replicating an index is a great exercise for automation and programming. But truly maximizing return? Who is successfully, consistently beating the benchmarks with active strategies automated or not?
I read an article a while back, wish I could find it. It was about how CEO compensation is often tied to absolute performance as opposed to performance relative to the whole industry and how passive management actually prefers this so I'd say yes.
>How good is price setting if there are less and less actively managed funds? Are there new inefficiencies that are created by all this passive investing?
Well Shiller PE is getting up there. I think this is super interesting because in our next correction or perhaps even now, as we move to an increasing rate environment, we will get to see some analytical minds actually beating the market. It's gonna be interesting.
