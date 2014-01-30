http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b03t8r4h
"avoid processed foods"
"All faddish diets are wrong and exercise is important"
"the combination of fat and sugar is bad" (not just one or the other but foods full of both like donuts are bad)
Lustig and other scientists believe that excess fructose consumption may be a key driver of many of the most serious diseases of today. These include obesity, type II diabetes, heart disease and even cancer."
https://authoritynutrition.com/why-is-fructose-bad-for-you/
That's the only thing I'd really be interested in.
Also, what kind of fat? Saturated fats are very stable and easily used by the body -- in my opinion they have very very different health effects compared to cheap, polyunsaturated fats.
For me, probably most is the highly sedentary office lifestyle.
Compounding this problem, I more or less live alone and thus 'community food' (eating out) is my best access to non-frozen pre-prepared meals. I refuse to do leftovers (this is not negotiable).
The main problem with eating out is the portion size. Everything is insanely large.
I read somewhere that when they want to fatten up lab mice they feed them a mixture of 70% sugar and 30% fat or something similar. When you make something much more delicious and available than what appears in nature, it screws with an animal's energy balance signals.
I buy that argument with high-fat zero-sugar diet, but is there a reasonable evidence that eating a high-sugar but low-fat diet is healthy?
And if for whatever reason you're not eating enough fat, your body will crave sugar.
So basically eat healthy fats. If you don't eat enough healthy fat (e.g. from walnuts), your body will start craving unhealthy fats. And if you don't eat either then your body will crazy sugar as a last resort.
As far as I can tell that's basically the secret to staying healthy, just make sure to get enough walnuts and avocado or whatever, and once you have your RDI of healthy fats then craving unhealthy fats or sugar won't be an issue.
Whenever your diet consists of carbs and fat nutrients, the fat is going to be immediately stored in your fatty tissues, and any excess carbs that you can't burn quickly will go there also.
