Ted Chiang's Soulful Science Fiction
16 points
by
samclemens
23 minutes ago
frgtpsswrdlame
0 minutes ago
Hell is the Absence of God
is really great and I don't normally go for that sort of thing. There used to be an audiobook version on youtube which looks like it's been taken down now. Anyways hunt it up if you can, it's great commute material.
intrasight
1 minute ago
I just finished the audio version of "Stories of Your Life and Others" and did enjoy it very much.
