Ted Chiang's Soulful Science Fiction (newyorker.com)
16 points by samclemens 23 minutes ago | 2 comments





Hell is the Absence of God is really great and I don't normally go for that sort of thing. There used to be an audiobook version on youtube which looks like it's been taken down now. Anyways hunt it up if you can, it's great commute material.

I just finished the audio version of "Stories of Your Life and Others" and did enjoy it very much.

