Explain Shell – Explain any command (explainshell.com)
26 points by aleem 42 minutes ago





Optenum to enrich the database of arguments:

https://github.com/mattboyer/optenum

There's no PowerShell support. That's not any command.

http://explainshell.com/explain?cmd=Get-ChildItem

