Explain Shell – Explain any command
explainshell.com
26 points
by
aleem
42 minutes ago
hide
past
web
2 comments
favorite
mabynogy
14 minutes ago
Optenum to enrich the database of arguments:
https://github.com/mattboyer/optenum
electricEmu
8 minutes ago
There's no PowerShell support. That's not any command.
http://explainshell.com/explain?cmd=Get-ChildItem
