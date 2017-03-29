I'm all for continued research, and I'm especially in favor of funding/encouraging research that opposes common viewpoints and conclusions regardless of the subject (yeah, turns out the Sun doesn't revolve around the Earth - maybe we shouldn't have been so hard on all those heretics). I look at a quote like this though, and come away thinking that this guy already has his conclusions, and his research will be solely about finding 'evidence' to support it.
There's nothing wrong with criticizing the status quo, so long as it's done honestly, with the humility to say: "I 'm probably wrong," and that's where these guys seem to go wrong. They're sure the majority is wrong to begin with.
Then there are the gadflys that are not in climate research that, when they actually do some science, realize that the field is on the right track:
I'm not sure how much these people have done to help the field become more rigorous. But then I'm not in it so I can't judge personally.
I don't think that's an accurate description at all of what he's saying -- he's made a point several times (e.g. [0][1] )of challenging the models, not the underlying science, comparing them to economic models, which he feels, having majored in economics (and having studied and built his own [1]) are not reliable. One may disagree with him about models and modeling, but I think it's helpful to understand what he's actually saying.
I'm putting a long excerpt here from a recent blog post [0] which I think demonstrates my summary above to be a truer understanding of where he's coming from:
I’m not a scientist, but it seems to me that the chemistry and physics parts of climate science are probably pretty locked down. I give that stuff full credibility.
The measurements of temperature, ice, and sea levels over time are probably fairly good, but I observe disagreements among scientists on how best to measure. I’ll give the measurements an 85% credibility.
When it comes to the complex climate models, I’ve never seen a complex, iterative model – of the type that includes human assumptions and human measurements – reliably predict the future multiple years out. I don’t think it has ever been done, and perhaps it never will be. I give the complex climate models a 10% credibility rating. And I am only that generous because perhaps this is the exception to the pattern I observe that says complexity always hides the future, as opposed to predicting it.
BTW, I think the next paragraph, where he describes the psychological aspects of how people evaluate things when
they don't have expertise or knowledge is interesting and possibly useful for understanding how to get through to people (Adams' blogs a lot about persuasion/psychology and how so often that is more important than facts in shaping people's views of things):
This is a good time to remind you that I have neither the qualifications nor the time to evaluate the climate science models on my own. So I’m stuck with using pattern recognition – which is not science, and it is not reason. And my pattern recognizer says humans use complexity of this sort to hide the truth, not to reveal it. If scientists want to change my mind, they need to show me historical examples in which things “like this” did a good job of predicting the future. You have to work on my pattern memory to change my mind, not my knowledge of climate science.
If I'm blessed with a long life, a special joy of old age will be the various attempts to explain how Scott Adams and a bunch of conservative blowhards got it right while entire university departments got it wrong...
also, scott adams guaranteed herman cain would be the presidential nominee in 2012. he is a bullshit artist who makes a million claims then picks out the ones that turned out to be right later. why even listen to him at all?
False equivalences are also fallacious, and I urge you to desist from employing them.
I've only recently looked at his blog, but what I've seen him say on the topic has been this-
1. He doesn't have the training to evaluate climate science, so he gives climate scientists the benefit of the doubt in that climate change is happening and is driven by humans.
2. However, his personal experience with complex models is that they're never very good at predicting the future, and so he doesn't trust that complex climate models are either.
3. Climate scientists suck at using persuasive techniques to win people over to their beliefs. This seems to be his main thing as he is attempting to brand himself as a guru of persuasion.
And further more it is for the phycological benefit of the main team knowing that everything they do is going to be attacked. That they can't just rest on their laurels.
With that said. If the goal is miss-guided but the "Red team" actually does good science (and not propaganda) it might have the same effect anyway.
Notice how all the (supposed) cleverness in these proposals is directed towards refuting the consensus about the causal mechanisms of climate change. Not a word about novel approaches to mitigation or adaptation.
Also, has anyone noticed how the people who fuss most loudly about being intellectually pure scientists and alleging the existence of a conspiracy among climatologists are perfectly comfortable with sweeping predictions based on astonishingly rudimentary models where economics are concerned.
I agree. Recently I've been involved in some research where the thing we found was not only believed to not exist, there were some published theories for why it shouldn't exist.
It's hard to get stuff like that published. You use every instrument at your disposal to accumulate proof, and reviewers still won't accept it.
So yeah, I think funding & encouraging research that opposes common viewpoints is really important. It's hard to tell whether what's discussed in the article will do that though.
Anyone who has bothered to download and even skim this report knows how exhaustive, thorough, and--most of all--conservative it is in its predictions and findings. It dedicates a significant amount of space to pointing out where its predictions have failed and where the data does not support the theory of global warming.
Anyone who wants to "challenge" climate research by completely circumventing the existing dialogue that has been taking place in peer-reviewed journals for decades now to take their case directly to the policy-makers is a charlatan.
I think they really kept open the possibility that NASA, NOAA and the UK Met Office had all processed and interpreted the temperature data wrong. After their reanalysis, their result was the same as other work before them.
> “One way to aid Congress in understanding more of the climate issue than what is produced by biased ‘official’ panels of the climate establishment is to organize and fund credible ‘red teams’ that look at issues such as natural variability, the failure of climate models and the huge benefits to society from affordable energy, carbon-based and otherwise,” said witness John Christy, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, in his prepared testimony. “I would expect such a team would offer to Congress some very different conclusions regarding the human impacts on climate.”
It is pretty clear for this scientist's choice of words ("biased 'official' panels", "I would expect such a team would offer to Congress some very different conclusions") that he has no intentions of approaching this in an unbiased manner. I get the impression that he has an agenda, and he will force the facts to agree with him.
And what the hell does "the huge benefits of society from affordable energy" have to do with the science? What to do is a policy question, not a science one, and the "huge benefits" of pollution should not enter into the evaluation of what the likely effects of climate change are.
Professor Pielke (his words) "was under constant attack for years by activists, journalists and politicians." The pressure to stop asking critical questions became overwhelming.
Seems there could be a place for viewpoints that don't go with the consensus, especially in an arena that is so highly politicized.
This isn't science camp. If you `rm -rf /` a live server, you should have your actions evaluated carefully to see why that happened and if you acted appropriately. Professional science is the same, if you can't prove your case then there are consequences, saying you're right because you're being picked on doesn't cut it.
"Prominent scientists operating outside the scientific consensus on climate change."
That's already a red flag.
Prominent scientists have, and will continue to challenge climate change from within "the scientific consensus" (whatever that is suppose to mean -- consensus is irrelevant).
Climate change is true not because of a lack of challengers. It is true because we have only found evidence to support it. It is true because of a consensus of evidence.
The nature of climate change is highly debatable (= could use more research and hypotheses) and uncertain (= further understanding is possible). But we cannot get into "the nature of" while in denial of "the existence of".
In fact, the opposite is true. The theory that the rising atmospheric carbon level is causing a rise in average global temperatures has had many competing theories going back decades. None have been nearly as consistent with the observations as this theory.
Likewise the theory that the rise in atmospheric carbon is due to human activity has had many challengers, but none have explained the observations as well.
What will come of rising temperatures is a matter of less agreement, and less certainty. Rising water levels in the back yards of most humans is a common worry among scientists, but the current situation is rather unique, so nobody really knows what will happen, much less what the timeline will be. However, temperature deviations of the magnitude we are currently in have drastically altered global climate in earth's history.
source: basically summarizing from memory this dive into the subject of what the established science on climate change says from the excellent 'Science Vs' podcast from Gimlet: https://gimletmedia.com/climatechange . Corrections welcome.
The goal of the proposed team would be to collect evidence and examine alternative hypotheses. No one is proposing creating a team for its own sake.
DISCLAIMER: I'm not a climate skeptic.
But they exist. They are all the scientists already working in the field. Which is why the next statement is suspect:
> No one is proposing creating a team for its own sake.
I am assuming this Red Team business is about funding. They want to pay people "outside science" to challenge scientists who are already doing their jobs and are quite good at it.
That is why this makes no scientific sense. But it makes PERFECT political sense. It's politics.
That's not really science anymore then, is it? It's more "we should pay some scientists to support our position"
The committees (largely their staffs) choose who is going testify, and they absolutely know this.
To the extent they pretend not to, that's because they are trying to use the hearing for propaganda purposes.
This has nothing to do with determining if climate change is man made or not. This is an attempt to support a political argument.
The sheer stupidity of saying we should fight biased research by funding a plainly biased team of "researchers" who, with hat in hand, state their conclusions before they've even begun is mind boggling. I can't say it surprises me though. There's lots of mind-bogglingly stupid shit happening in national politics all over the world.
At the bottom of that page are links to the written testimony of the 4 witnesses:
But it made me consider: we are facing a serious crisis of replication in psychology. Medical studies are very unreliable. Economics is quite truly a voodoo science; state the conclusion that best lines your pockets and you can find a scientist who says it's just good economic sense and anyone who disagrees is "ignorant of economics". Climate change is based on science but because of the denial there's this air of a faith-based test whenever it's discussed (oh, you're one of THEM?). All of science, since it's a human activity, tends towards an echo chamber. Conservatives don't become social psychologists, lo and behold all social psychology research is blatantly pointed towards reaffirming liberal world views. Communists don't become economists, so economics has become the clergy of unrepentant neoliberalism. Plenty of people aren't particularly concerned about the environment for its own sake, but none of them become climate scientists. This is partially because of initial ideological attraction, but it's largely because these fields require conformity. Being a detractor is difficult: undergraduate lectures are you being lectured about things you fundamentally disagree with which are often not scientific. Every person in your classes and your professor all agree in lockstep about these fundamental concerns except you. When you advance, it's hard to get respect or publications. No matter how rigorous, trying to get a paper published against a tide that strong is impossible. You're ostracized, minimized -- that's even if you get that far, which most don't. They pick a different topic of study where they feel more comfortable.
At the end of the day, that's a problem. I think a red team is a great idea in science, if that means people can get grant money and publications and respect for verifying and testing experiments, conducting them again, reproducing them, re-checking the work of others in an adversarial fashion, challenging premises.
But you should NOT have anyone be a dedicated red-teamer. That's politicizing the whole process and giving credence where none is due. They should be selected at random from the scientific body and required to advocate against the consensus as best they can for the period of a grant, the way lawyers do pro bono work as a public service, then go back to their regular research.
yeah, that's great thanks
But there is consensus in the everyday sense in that 99%+ of climate scientists agree climate change is real.
Latching onto the idea that lack of perfect consensus means anything is pointless. There are people who believe Earth is flat, so technically there's no consensus on "round earth" theory either.
> Indeed, studies have consistently found that the vast majority of scientists agree that the burning of fossil fuels is the main driver of climate change.
It seems clear to me this is a political maneuver and not obviously interested in the truth of reality.
You can probably find a scientist or two who believes in the flat earth idea, but that doesn't mean there isn't a scientific consensus that the world is round.
