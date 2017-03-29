Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scientists want to create 'red teams' to challenge climate research
FTA: "I would expect such a team would offer to Congress some very different conclusions regarding the human impacts on climate."

I'm all for continued research, and I'm especially in favor of funding/encouraging research that opposes common viewpoints and conclusions regardless of the subject (yeah, turns out the Sun doesn't revolve around the Earth - maybe we shouldn't have been so hard on all those heretics). I look at a quote like this though, and come away thinking that this guy already has his conclusions, and his research will be solely about finding 'evidence' to support it.

As a former chemist, I think there's always a role for a gadfly in science (or in any profession). But part of being a gadfly is acknowledging you're probably wrong and the majority is probably right, and not trying to intentionally sabotage others' efforts. For a good example of what it doesn't look like, take a read at Scott Adams (Dilbert) blog, where he argues that the mainstream climate science community isn't just factually wrong, but they're actively deluding themselves. That sort of statement doesn't contribute anything to the situation since the only way they can stop 'deluding' themselves is to accept the opposing view.

There's nothing wrong with criticizing the status quo, so long as it's done honestly, with the humility to say: "I 'm probably wrong," and that's where these guys seem to go wrong. They're sure the majority is wrong to begin with.

There are people like Richard Lindzen, who even extends his gadflyism to smoking and lung cancer (and as somebody who sees the DNA damage in whole genome sequencing of lung cancers from smokers, boy is he ever stupidly wrong there.)

Then there are the gadflys that are not in climate research that, when they actually do some science, realize that the field is on the right track:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berkeley_Earth

I'm not sure how much these people have done to help the field become more rigorous. But then I'm not in it so I can't judge personally.

take a read at Scott Adams (Dilbert) blog, where he argues that the mainstream climate science community isn't just factually wrong, but they're actively deluding themselves.

I don't think that's an accurate description at all of what he's saying -- he's made a point several times (e.g. [0][1] )of challenging the models, not the underlying science, comparing them to economic models, which he feels, having majored in economics (and having studied and built his own [1]) are not reliable. One may disagree with him about models and modeling, but I think it's helpful to understand what he's actually saying.

I'm putting a long excerpt here from a recent blog post [0] which I think demonstrates my summary above to be a truer understanding of where he's coming from:

I’m not a scientist, but it seems to me that the chemistry and physics parts of climate science are probably pretty locked down. I give that stuff full credibility.

The measurements of temperature, ice, and sea levels over time are probably fairly good, but I observe disagreements among scientists on how best to measure. I’ll give the measurements an 85% credibility.

When it comes to the complex climate models, I’ve never seen a complex, iterative model – of the type that includes human assumptions and human measurements – reliably predict the future multiple years out. I don’t think it has ever been done, and perhaps it never will be. I give the complex climate models a 10% credibility rating. And I am only that generous because perhaps this is the exception to the pattern I observe that says complexity always hides the future, as opposed to predicting it.

BTW, I think the next paragraph, where he describes the psychological aspects of how people evaluate things when they don't have expertise or knowledge is interesting and possibly useful for understanding how to get through to people (Adams' blogs a lot about persuasion/psychology and how so often that is more important than facts in shaping people's views of things):

This is a good time to remind you that I have neither the qualifications nor the time to evaluate the climate science models on my own. So I’m stuck with using pattern recognition – which is not science, and it is not reason. And my pattern recognizer says humans use complexity of this sort to hide the truth, not to reveal it. If scientists want to change my mind, they need to show me historical examples in which things “like this” did a good job of predicting the future. You have to work on my pattern memory to change my mind, not my knowledge of climate science.

[0] http://blog.dilbert.com/post/158778029326/how-to-change-my-b...

[1] http://blog.dilbert.com/post/158549646496/how-leonardo-dicap...

Does a cartoonist have a duty to contribute constructively to a scientific discussion? If so, does he also have a duty to contribute in any particular way to a discussion that may once have been scientific but has long since been completely politicized?

If I'm blessed with a long life, a special joy of old age will be the various attempts to explain how Scott Adams and a bunch of conservative blowhards got it right while entire university departments got it wrong...

Anyone can try to be a gadfly to the consensus side of science, science is open to anyone. But, if you choose to throw your hat into that ring then you open yourself to criticism of your methods and behavior. You don't get to shout 'free speech' and walk away.

why would you listen to him on climate change? what are his credentials? doesn't the fact that you listen to him over people with more experience and knowledge in the field indicate that you are looking for people who support for a viewpoint, and not for people who are knowledgable?

also, scott adams guaranteed herman cain would be the presidential nominee in 2012. he is a bullshit artist who makes a million claims then picks out the ones that turned out to be right later. why even listen to him at all?

I fail to see how Scott Adam's stance "intentionally sabotages" others efforts. Are you suggesting that freedom of speech is a form of sabotage?

Poisoning the well is a well-known rhetorical fallacy. It is really worth the effort to study, learn and be on the lookout for fallacies in public discourse, although doing so will lead to some depressing insights.

False equivalences are also fallacious, and I urge you to desist from employing them.

He suggests strongly that they are delusional (as are basically everyone who disagrees with him). That's a big claim to make under the banner of 'free speech' while not having to defend it.

Can you link to where he says climate scientists are delusional?

I've only recently looked at his blog, but what I've seen him say on the topic has been this-

1. He doesn't have the training to evaluate climate science, so he gives climate scientists the benefit of the doubt in that climate change is happening and is driven by humans.

2. However, his personal experience with complex models is that they're never very good at predicting the future, and so he doesn't trust that complex climate models are either.

3. Climate scientists suck at using persuasive techniques to win people over to their beliefs. This seems to be his main thing as he is attempting to brand himself as a guru of persuasion.

"On the question of trusting experts, my frame of reference is the field of influence and persuasion. From my point of view – and given the examples of mass delusion that I have personally witnessed (including Trump’s election), I see experts as far less credible than most people assume." http://blog.dilbert.com/post/154082416051/the-non-expert-pro...


I think that quote signals a misunderstanding of what a Red Team is. It doesn't exist to disprove / break / destroy something for the sake of destroying it. It's not an enemy. It is there to challenge and find weaknesses in the armor before the enemy and fix those weaknesses before they can be used against them.

And further more it is for the phycological benefit of the main team knowing that everything they do is going to be attacked. That they can't just rest on their laurels.

With that said. If the goal is miss-guided but the "Red team" actually does good science (and not propaganda) it might have the same effect anyway.

The red team idea makes great sense in espionage or epidemiology, where you have an actively antagonistic opponent whose causal vectors are obscure. I'm all for brainstorming, lateral thinking, and the prioritization of imagination - when other methods are failing.

Notice how all the (supposed) cleverness in these proposals is directed towards refuting the consensus about the causal mechanisms of climate change. Not a word about novel approaches to mitigation or adaptation.

Also, has anyone noticed how the people who fuss most loudly about being intellectually pure scientists and alleging the existence of a conspiracy among climatologists are perfectly comfortable with sweeping predictions based on astonishingly rudimentary models where economics are concerned.

US taxes will wind up paying these "scientist" to invent arguments like bananas are proof that a god exist.

> I'm all for continued research, and I'm especially in favor of funding/encouraging research that opposes common viewpoints and conclusions regardless of the subject

I agree. Recently I've been involved in some research where the thing we found was not only believed to not exist, there were some published theories for why it shouldn't exist.

It's hard to get stuff like that published. You use every instrument at your disposal to accumulate proof, and reviewers still won't accept it.

So yeah, I think funding & encouraging research that opposes common viewpoints is really important. It's hard to tell whether what's discussed in the article will do that though.

We already have a well-established method for challenging climate research. It's called the "Climate Change 2013: The Physical Science Basis" report [1]. It comprises 1,500 pages, surveying the results from thousands of journal articles, and is written by 259 experts from fields including meteorology, physics, oceanography, statistics, engineering, ecology, social sciences and economics. The IPCC regularly updates and republishes this report to include more recent findings and data.

Anyone who has bothered to download and even skim this report knows how exhaustive, thorough, and--most of all--conservative it is in its predictions and findings. It dedicates a significant amount of space to pointing out where its predictions have failed and where the data does not support the theory of global warming.

Anyone who wants to "challenge" climate research by completely circumventing the existing dialogue that has been taking place in peer-reviewed journals for decades now to take their case directly to the policy-makers is a charlatan.

[1] https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/wg1/

There is the Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature project, founded in 2010. They brought physicists from outside climate science to do a clean reanalysis of temperature data.

I think they really kept open the possibility that NASA, NOAA and the UK Met Office had all processed and interpreted the temperature data wrong. After their reanalysis, their result was the same as other work before them.

http://berkeleyearth.org/about/

Thanks for this. I like the way they openly share their data, analysis, and code.

I think this paragraph is pretty telling:

> “One way to aid Congress in understanding more of the climate issue than what is produced by biased ‘official’ panels of the climate establishment is to organize and fund credible ‘red teams’ that look at issues such as natural variability, the failure of climate models and the huge benefits to society from affordable energy, carbon-based and otherwise,” said witness John Christy, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, in his prepared testimony. “I would expect such a team would offer to Congress some very different conclusions regarding the human impacts on climate.”

It is pretty clear for this scientist's choice of words ("biased 'official' panels", "I would expect such a team would offer to Congress some very different conclusions") that he has no intentions of approaching this in an unbiased manner. I get the impression that he has an agenda, and he will force the facts to agree with him.

I agree. While I'm overwhelmingly convinced that climate change is real and due to anthropogenic emissions, there is clearly a place for people who aren't convinced of the evidence to poke and prod at the research. However, it should be done by fundamentally unbiased people, not by people who have already at the onset stated that they expect to come to different conclusions.

And what the hell does "the huge benefits of society from affordable energy" have to do with the science? What to do is a policy question, not a science one, and the "huge benefits" of pollution should not enter into the evaluation of what the likely effects of climate change are.

All science starts with a hypothesis. If the evidence he presents supports his, then what's the problem? Peer review will illuminate if he is dishonest in his analysis. The bigger risk is the converse problem, where nobody around is challenging the consensus. History is rife with examples where the consensus is wrong.

Reminds me of "My Unhappy Life as a Climate Heretic" https://wn.wsj.com/stories/c81eb3c4-e367-4087-93aa-1f90b5de1...

Professor Pielke (his words) "was under constant attack for years by activists, journalists and politicians." The pressure to stop asking critical questions became overwhelming.

Seems there could be a place for viewpoints that don't go with the consensus, especially in an arena that is so highly politicized.

Just to be clear, Pielke is also in the op article testifying to the panel. So obviously there already is a place for his viewpoints, and given all the other people testifying have jobs as well, places for their viewpoints also. Part of being a scientist is accepting that every publication can end your career if you get it really wrong.

This isn't science camp. If you `rm -rf /` a live server, you should have your actions evaluated carefully to see why that happened and if you acted appropriately. Professional science is the same, if you can't prove your case then there are consequences, saying you're right because you're being picked on doesn't cut it.

Yeah, I have been spending YEARS arguing for my Flat Earth theory, but I am constantly under attack for my alternate views! There should be a place for my viewpoints!

How is this the top comment? The use of the word heretic in the article subtly implies the consensus on climate change is based on faith and not tons and tons of research. It's not that there is no place for different viewpoints, there just comes a time when the burden of proof for contrarian research becomes so high that most of it never clears the bar.

But it's not a political issue. How politicized it is shouldn't matter.

In a perfect world yes, but lots of scientific disciplines are heavily influenced by politics and public opinion in terms of funding, University support, etc. We can't pretend it doesn't matter

It doesn't matter to the supporting data. Thermometers don't run off of opinion. I guess that is what we need to convince people? lol

The money to fund the thermostats may depend on opinion.

These studies effect government policies. Any debate of facts which effect government policies is political.

There's power to be had by convincing people. It's political.

When a line of questioning flat out ignores huge amounts of evidence then it can not be considered "critical".

You cannot challenge science with teams. Science can only be challenged with evidence.

"Prominent scientists operating outside the scientific consensus on climate change."

That's already a red flag.

Prominent scientists have, and will continue to challenge climate change from within "the scientific consensus" (whatever that is suppose to mean -- consensus is irrelevant).

Climate change is true not because of a lack of challengers. It is true because we have only found evidence to support it. It is true because of a consensus of evidence.

The nature of climate change is highly debatable (= could use more research and hypotheses) and uncertain (= further understanding is possible). But we cannot get into "the nature of" while in denial of "the existence of".

> Climate change is true not because of a lack of challengers.

In fact, the opposite is true. The theory that the rising atmospheric carbon level is causing a rise in average global temperatures has had many competing theories going back decades. None have been nearly as consistent with the observations as this theory.

Likewise the theory that the rise in atmospheric carbon is due to human activity has had many challengers, but none have explained the observations as well.

What will come of rising temperatures is a matter of less agreement, and less certainty. Rising water levels in the back yards of most humans is a common worry among scientists, but the current situation is rather unique, so nobody really knows what will happen, much less what the timeline will be. However, temperature deviations of the magnitude we are currently in have drastically altered global climate in earth's history.

source: basically summarizing from memory this dive into the subject of what the established science on climate change says from the excellent 'Science Vs' podcast from Gimlet: https://gimletmedia.com/climatechange . Corrections welcome.

> You cannot challenge science with teams. Science can only be challenged with evidence.

The goal of the proposed team would be to collect evidence and examine alternative hypotheses. No one is proposing creating a team for its own sake.

DISCLAIMER: I'm not a climate skeptic.

> The goal of the proposed team would be to collect evidence and examine alternative hypotheses.

But they exist. They are all the scientists already working in the field. Which is why the next statement is suspect:

> No one is proposing creating a team for its own sake.

I am assuming this Red Team business is about funding. They want to pay people "outside science" to challenge scientists who are already doing their jobs and are quite good at it.

That is why this makes no scientific sense. But it makes PERFECT political sense. It's politics.

So we should cut funding into climate-change related science in general, except for "science" that is working towards a desired conclusion being promoted by certain politicians?

That's not really science anymore then, is it? It's more "we should pay some scientists to support our position"

Here you can see the problem of these congressional committees: they hear from a few people on one side, and a few people on the other, completely unaware that the few denialists they've heard from are basically all of them (Curry and Christy are pretty infamous), whereas almost every other scientist disagrees. They should have to sit through 97 witnesses who agree with the consensus for every 3 who do not- that is the only way to really understand it.

> Here you can see the problem of these congressional committees: they hear from a few people on one side, and a few people on the other, completely unaware that the few denialists they've heard from are basically all of them

The committees (largely their staffs) choose who is going testify, and they absolutely know this.

reply


Hearings are not held to get a neutral point of view.

Science, by definition, challenges itself. These "red teams" -- the name itself is telling -- are a ploy to give industry-funded skeptics the rhetorical props they need so they can continue to deny climate change and the large-scale societal and regulatory shifts required to fight it.

> the huge benefits to society from affordable energy, carbon-based and otherwise

This has nothing to do with determining if climate change is man made or not. This is an attempt to support a political argument.

>"I would expect such a team would offer to Congress some very different conclusions regarding the human impacts on climate."

The sheer stupidity of saying we should fight biased research by funding a plainly biased team of "researchers" who, with hat in hand, state their conclusions before they've even begun is mind boggling. I can't say it surprises me though. There's lots of mind-bogglingly stupid shit happening in national politics all over the world.

If they also create "red teams" to challenge their tax and health care policies I am all for it.

A video of the testimony is here: http://democrats.science.house.gov/hearing/climate-science-a...

At the bottom of that page are links to the written testimony of the 4 witnesses:

Curry: http://democrats.science.house.gov/sites/democrats.science.h...

Christy: http://democrats.science.house.gov/sites/democrats.science.h...

Mann: http://democrats.science.house.gov/sites/democrats.science.h...

Pielke: http://democrats.science.house.gov/sites/democrats.science.h...

Obviously this scheme is just political pandering. They want to create an organization whose sole purpose is to assault the legitimacy of factual science for political purposes, and put it inside the government under the guise of "scientific rigor".

But it made me consider: we are facing a serious crisis of replication in psychology. Medical studies are very unreliable. Economics is quite truly a voodoo science; state the conclusion that best lines your pockets and you can find a scientist who says it's just good economic sense and anyone who disagrees is "ignorant of economics". Climate change is based on science but because of the denial there's this air of a faith-based test whenever it's discussed (oh, you're one of THEM?). All of science, since it's a human activity, tends towards an echo chamber. Conservatives don't become social psychologists, lo and behold all social psychology research is blatantly pointed towards reaffirming liberal world views. Communists don't become economists, so economics has become the clergy of unrepentant neoliberalism. Plenty of people aren't particularly concerned about the environment for its own sake, but none of them become climate scientists. This is partially because of initial ideological attraction, but it's largely because these fields require conformity. Being a detractor is difficult: undergraduate lectures are you being lectured about things you fundamentally disagree with which are often not scientific. Every person in your classes and your professor all agree in lockstep about these fundamental concerns except you. When you advance, it's hard to get respect or publications. No matter how rigorous, trying to get a paper published against a tide that strong is impossible. You're ostracized, minimized -- that's even if you get that far, which most don't. They pick a different topic of study where they feel more comfortable.

At the end of the day, that's a problem. I think a red team is a great idea in science, if that means people can get grant money and publications and respect for verifying and testing experiments, conducting them again, reproducing them, re-checking the work of others in an adversarial fashion, challenging premises.

But you should NOT have anyone be a dedicated red-teamer. That's politicizing the whole process and giving credence where none is due. They should be selected at random from the scientific body and required to advocate against the consensus as best they can for the period of a grant, the way lawyers do pro bono work as a public service, then go back to their regular research.

The title is missing a leading "These". This small word is important, without it I assumed the Washinton post were talking about scientists in general —when it fact it does not.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deutsche_Physik

TIL "red team" means "bias confirmation"

> Prominent scientists operating outside the scientific consensus on climate change

yeah, that's great thanks

Please don't post unsubstantive comments, especially not on divisive topics, where the phenomenon is known as 'trolling'.

I shows that there is not actually a consensus like we've been told.

Consensus in the literal sense of 100% agreement? Correct.

But there is consensus in the everyday sense in that 99%+ of climate scientists agree climate change is real.

Latching onto the idea that lack of perfect consensus means anything is pointless. There are people who believe Earth is flat, so technically there's no consensus on "round earth" theory either.

From the same article:

> Indeed, studies have consistently found that the vast majority of scientists agree that the burning of fossil fuels is the main driver of climate change.

It seems clear to me this is a political maneuver and not obviously interested in the truth of reality.

No one ever argued the consensus was unanimous.

You can probably find a scientist or two who believes in the flat earth idea, but that doesn't mean there isn't a scientific consensus that the world is round.

Healthy science is letting unpopular opinions be disinfected with sunlight.

