Show HN: FuelDOM – A React-compatible virtual DOM implementation (github.com)
ok, i'll be "that guy".

the obvious thing everyone wants to know [and is not addressed] is why someone would use this over Preact [1] or Inferno [2]?

[1] https://github.com/developit/preact

[2] https://github.com/infernojs/inferno

So It's my hobby side project. I want to try to implements vdom.

cool :)

you need a lot of tests to cover all your features as assurance that regressions won't happen and everything works as designed.

The github page says "more simple and fast". Can't find any benchmarks.

I don't think the problem with React is with the DOM aspect, it's state management and persistence where things get bogged down conceptually.

Thanks for reaction. I think so too. But other vdom implementaion is more bad things, like riot. React state and props system is not bes, but it's easy to use and understand for javascript developers. I think reactjs is enter maturity stage not bogged down.

React is pretty damn good. I don't really see the problem all these clones are trying to solve, including the latest Vue hype.

Going to digress a bit but I'm working on a project in Vue and while at first it seemed like a literal breath of fresh air I came to the awful conclusion that no matter what SPA framework/library you're using, if it's javascript, you gonna be using webpack + a medium size build pipeline for es2015, jade, scss, bundling, file watching, hot-reload etc. The arguments for small libraries aren't as strong anymore because the advantages of the larger ones have enough cost/benefit that you're going to be pulling them in EVENTUALLY so might as well do it from the beginning.

Why? I don't think it is.

Out of subject, but I glanced at the title and kinda wished the name was "FreeDOM" :)

