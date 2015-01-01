the obvious thing everyone wants to know [and is not addressed] is why someone would use this over Preact [1] or Inferno [2]?
[1] https://github.com/developit/preact
[2] https://github.com/infernojs/inferno
reply
you need a lot of tests to cover all your features as assurance that regressions won't happen and everything works as designed.
the obvious thing everyone wants to know [and is not addressed] is why someone would use this over Preact [1] or Inferno [2]?
[1] https://github.com/developit/preact
[2] https://github.com/infernojs/inferno
reply