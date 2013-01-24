Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Erotic Dreams of Emanuel Swedenborg (2013) (publicdomainreview.org)
If you're ever in the area in Pennsylvania, I highly recommend visiting a place called Bryn Athyn [3]. It's a community owned by a group of Swedenborgians in the United States. I had never heard of them before, and went to see the castle [1] and cathedral [2] one of their wealthier patrons built. Both are very impressive. I got the sense the community has dwindled quite a bit since it's more than a century old.

[1] https://glencairnmuseum.org

[2] https://brynathynchurch.org/cathedral/

[3] This is a "fake" Welsh name. Through an interesting historical quirk, it was popular at a certain time in Pennsylvania to create Welsh-sounding names for your new town, so they would be associated with the wealthier "main-line" towns built by Welsh Tract Quakers in the colonial era.

> vagina dentata

Well, that made my day.

I disagree with the diagnosis in OP, however. It seems the good Dr. harbored repressed homosexual urges.

Can anyone find the original Swedish book in digital form?

