ALVINN, an autonomous land vehicle in a neural network (1989) [pdf] (cmu.edu)
15 points by scvalencia 55 minutes ago





I've been in that autonomous vehicle, although it wasn't moving at the time. Their road-follower worked only in very good circumstances.

The amazing thing is how much progress there's been in CPU power. That thing took three racks of computers, and a crew of 5, to drive 5 MPH. They had a 3D LIDAR, though, with a line scanner and a tilting mirror. That was better than most of the LIDAR units until recently.

This ALVINN promotional video is a good demonstration of the (1989) technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilP4aPDTBPE

