SimpleLegal Is Hiring – Devs, Customer Success, and Implementation Mgr

You can call it Vertical SaaS or System of Record or whatever word of the day TechCrunch is talking about now. We just keep our heads down and make customers happy.

We're an 18-person venture-backed company in Mountain View, CA with a great list of customers beyond tech and well beyond SF. We've grown 4x each of the last 2 years and we're hiring for several roles so we can continue that growth.

The founding team has worked together for nearly 15 years having previously a bootstrapped company that was profitable from Day 1.

We're looking for people who can execute on the job at hand, but also for people who get really excited about the idea of crafting the playbook and defining the process.

Django Developer

https://angel.co/simplelegal/jobs/64727-developer-django-pyt...

Front-End Developer - (not yet posted) JavaScript and CSS - help us standardize on a front-end framework

Senior Customer Support

https://angel.co/simplelegal/jobs/178122-senior-customer-sup...

Customer Success Manager

https://www.simplelegal.com/careers/senior-customer-success-...

Implementation Manager/Program Manager

https://www.simplelegal.com/careers/senior-implementation-ma...