Skyscraper suspended from an Asteroid (forbes.com)
1 point by ChuckMcM 20 minutes ago





More of a Friday afternoon story (or perhaps early April 1st story) but interesting that people spend time trying to figure out how you would build and use a skyscraper that was suspended from a geosynchronous asteroid.

I can't imagine that this would work given the other stuff in orbit but from a 'sit back and consider the argument' point of view, it definitely would be an interesting building to visit.

Here is the original: http://www.cloudsao.com/ANALEMMA-TOWER and perhaps I should have submitted that as the URL, I can't change the URL but one of the mods can ...

