I am currently working in one of big 4 companies. Previously, I was working for another big telecom company (which is going down now) for almost 5 years. I have been at my current position for almost 8 months

I am one of those person who love to work with new technologies. I suffered a plateau in my previous company because I was constantly on one single product (with multiple projects surrouding it). I foresee same thing happening in my current position. I am doing more of Tech support role than actually working on something interesting. And even if i get to do it wouldn't involve any of latest tech.

QUESTION:

I am thinking to leave my FullTime and move to contracting postion.

1. Is it a good idea? 2. Where this could lead me in next 10 years? Can i build my own consultancy company around my experience? 3. In terms of savings and stuff, my current company does has RSU options but they aren't enough. Can i save more as part of contracting?

Any other tips, experiences reelated to similar situation would help