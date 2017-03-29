The people working for this company are a matter of national security. I sure hope Secretary Mattis understands that.
This, also, by the way, is a great illustration of Elon Musk's contention that these technologies don't just keep working. Brilliant, competent engineers and scientists have to invest themselves in making them work.
reply
Of course the company that builds nuclear plants can't succeed if new plants aren't being built. Westinghouse going under isn't going to destroy nuclear power, nuclear power was already dead.
Westinghouse is a bit of a special case. There was accounting/financial fraud and they took on stupid fixed contracts that bit them in the ass when safety regulations forced them to spend more on design/construction.
For as maligned as the nuclear industry is, a lot of this was self-inflicted.
The source of the troubles was Westinghouse's purchase of CB&I Stone & Webster, and it spun out of control.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=8BUpF__h-IY
1. Toshiba's poor management after Westinghouse's acquisition.
2. Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.
The people working for this company are a matter of national security. I sure hope Secretary Mattis understands that.
This, also, by the way, is a great illustration of Elon Musk's contention that these technologies don't just keep working. Brilliant, competent engineers and scientists have to invest themselves in making them work.
reply