A Matlab/R like environment for Java/Scala (haifengl.github.io)
18 points by haifeng 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





It's not THAT R-like. Looking at the front page, their bar chart of performance of their machine learning algorithms is done in Excel. I like to think that no R user would post R benchmarks using an Excel bar chart.

"Matlab ©"

Hehe, if you're going to be defending the Mathworks' trademarks, the proper symbol to use is ®, not ©. But who can keep copyright and trademark apart, right? It's all the same as long as it's someone else telling you that some intangible thing isn't yours. /s

https://www.mathworks.com/company/aboutus/policies_statement...

But seriously, folks it's not your job to defend the Mathworks' trademarks. It's their job. You can be deferential and do their job for them, but it's not legally required. It seems like kow-towing to me, giving Matlab more respect than it deserves.

This looks awesome.

