Hehe, if you're going to be defending the Mathworks' trademarks, the proper symbol to use is ®, not ©. But who can keep copyright and trademark apart, right? It's all the same as long as it's someone else telling you that some intangible thing isn't yours. /s
https://www.mathworks.com/company/aboutus/policies_statement...
But seriously, folks it's not your job to defend the Mathworks' trademarks. It's their job. You can be deferential and do their job for them, but it's not legally required. It seems like kow-towing to me, giving Matlab more respect than it deserves.
