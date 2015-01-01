The dealer told me that they are pushing EVs now to help remake the company's image after the diesel cheating debacle.
The unions probably see this repositioning and reasonably want to secure their members foothold in it.
This works well in companies where managers don't have a lot of imagination and who's first reaction is to fire staff when the going gets tough.
For example VW wanted to cut 3000 workers. http://www.reuters.com/article/us-volkswagen-redundancies-id...
After talks with the Union they rescinded somewhat and now the losses will be through attrition. i.e. wait for people to retire or leave.
It doesn't surprise me that Audi want to keep what may be seen as a growing product in Germany.
Other than normal wear and tear, there should be massively less maintenance required for electric vehicles.
PS: Remember, the best way to keep power long term is to convince everyone else to hand it to you.
Your comment is pretty hard to parse, but that's not a thing that I've ever hard anybody say.
>PS: Remember, the best way to keep power long term is to convince everyone else to hand it to you.
Your phrasing makes me think that you're trying to be sarcastic, but that's exactly how every long term transition of power has ever worked. If people are not convinced that you should have the power, they will take it away on a whim. See, for example, the US civil rights movement vs. the emancipation proclamation and civil war. The South was not in general convinced by the emancipation proclamation, and so the oppression continued in the extreme. The civil rights movement did an awful lot of convincing, and though there are still those that are unconvinced, the power transition was far more lasting and complete. Force only works as long as you have the upper hand. Convincing works as long as the other person is convinced.
Google search "40 hour work week Henry Ford" and it auto suggests "henry ford started 40 hour work week" "henry ford invented the 40 hour work week"
Which takes you to "Does the 8-hour day and the 40-hour week come from Henry Ford, or labor unions?" http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2015/sep/... "In 1914, at a time when most workers still lacked a guarantee of eight-hour days, the Ford Motor Co. attracted notice for instituting eight-hour shifts and raising wages in the manner the graphic indicates. (For many Ford workers, the work week remained six days.)"
Of note, you can get 24 hours from 4 * 6, 3 x 8, or 2 x 12 hour shifts. But, 8 * 6 is not 40.
And closes with "The claim contains some element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression, so we rate it Mostly False."
It's a better example to point out that the the emancipation proclamation didn't even free all the Union's Slaves at the time. Its kind of a no-duh that the South wouldn't follow it because the emancipation proclamation was a war measure against the Confederacy. Edit: It'd also be stronger to point out Jim Crow laws in the reconstruction era
Weekend off? Unions
9-5? Unions
Retirement Savings? Unions
Pension Program? Unions
Health Benefits? Unions
Vacation Time? Unions
Sick Time? Unions
Lunch break? Unions
Work place safety regulations? Unions
Boss threaten to fire you if you don't let him screw your wife? Unions
And who opposed to the socialized health insurance movement? Nearly every medical association (doctors, dentists), the entire insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and even premiers of provinces.
http://www.dw.com/en/germany-to-mark-record-year-for-strikes...
Because your characterization of unions just sounds like blindly repeating the anti-union propaganda that has been so successful in the US starting from Reagan's time.
In fact, in modern times, according to Greenspan, there is also a third party: the corporate leadership's interest is at odds with both the employees and the sharedholders, forming a triangle of interest. Perhaps this third only applies to US public corps.
This obviously changes power dynamics quite a bit.
