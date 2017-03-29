> To make your meetings successful, follow up on action items
This is it. Back when I was doing consulting, the only thing that mattered when I came out of the meeting was action items. Often, even if the agenda is X, something unexpected will have happened (often the reason why the meeting was called), and you'll actually spend the bulk of the time talking about Y. You should still have an agenda, but I found that clients appreciated most when I drilled at the action items. This also makes it really easy to wrap up meetings. When you get toward the end, you say something like: "We're starting to get short on time, here are the action items that I have from this meeting; x, y, z. Did I miss anything?"
Talking about stuff is pointless unless it leads to some action.
For me though, number of meetings you get pulled into without Agenda or need is the number one time killer!
a) going nowhere
b) wasn't relevant to what you do
you would just say "Hey, not sure I'm needed here, I'm going to get back to work". This has worked really well to pare down the number of meetings we have as well as making them more focused.
We've also found that when you have a set length for a meeting you will fill all of that time up. Some of us have started doing a bit more of impromptu meetings that are short and to the point.
Obviously this isn't an easy thing to bring to any workplace, but I sure wish you could.
I use Evernote, and carry my laptop everywhere because otherwise it doesn't happen.
its really probably a very underrated habit, especially as a new, low on the totem pole person
it probably makes you a very useful gatekeeper of the information flow
the process of doing it probably reinforces the information flow into your brain for useful future brainstorming (it forces you to pay attention)
also it gives you the basis for which you can influence future decisions "On (so and so date), according to my notes we said we wanted to do X, so now we should do Y"
a suggestion,
run how people's ideas are presented in your notes to them directly, before you distributed them to the wider audience
"I'm trying to get the meeting notes together, this is how I have what you said about Y, do you mind looking at to make sure it accurately captures what you were saying?"
"That's not what I said" or, more likely, "That's not what I meant" is a good way to create dysfunction where none needs to exist
This is not solely valuable for avoiding stereotype traps, it's a useful career tip for anybody.
I also like the "How Might We..." post-it strategy (outlined in http://www.thesprintbook.com/). That turns each point into an actionable question with a positive-spin.
Before the meeting:
Other than daily stand-ups, no meeting invite goes out without an agenda. We have a policy that anyone can freely decline a meeting without an agenda. (If I'm really in a rush, I'll limit the agenda to just a sentence purpose statement about why we are having the meeting.)
Meeting notes look like this:
# Meeting Date
Wednesday March 29th, 2017 @ 10 AM
# Attending
* Dave Dawson (Dave.Dawson@company.com)
* Sally Smith (Sally@Smith@company.com)
* Joe Jackson (Joe.Jackson@company.com)
# Invited
* Bob Billings (Bob.Billings@company.com)
# Meeting Notes
* (Copy and paste agenda here, then make minor edits over the course of the meeting to track updates / changes, and any action items people take on. I like bullets for readability.)
After the meeting:
I write a quick summary of the meeting notes and any action items, "Joe, Sally, and Dave spoke about XYZ. Joe will take care of a few additional action items, after speaking with Bob and The Client, and we will all regroup in a week. Bob was out sick and couldn't attend." This goes at the top so anyone with a short attention span can skim it.
Then I email everyone who was on the Attending / Invited list (or anyone mentioned in the meeting) with all the notes, and / or post it to the public meeting note storage location in Asana / Confluence / Whatever. Finally I create any followup meetings as needed. (If I'm feeling exceptionally anal, I'll create or update GitHub / Asana / Whatever tickets with the pertinent action items.)
