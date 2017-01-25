Certain things I understood over the years that made it better are, of course, improvements in the implementation, but especially things like LATENCY DOCTOR and MEMORY DOCTOR (this one only for versions >= 4.0), that is, most of the things a Redis operations expert can tell you, Redis can tell you directly... without any other help, just observing its internal behavior.
There is another aspect. For a long time I believed a Redis book was not really needed. Now I changed my mind, and I see no good enough Redis book out there, and I'm almost planning writing one... I was writing for a long time, incrementally, a C book, that is currently just an incomplete draft. I'm thinking about abandoning for now this project, and start with a Redis book.
