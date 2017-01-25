Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learn Redis the hard way – in production (trivago.com)
One problem with Redis is that it looks superficially simple, but actually, like any tool used in critical contexts, there are two possibilities: 1) Know how it works very well and do great things with it. 2) Don't understand it properly and find yourself in big troubles soon or later. Because Redis, in order to provide the good things it provides, has, on one side, a set of limitations, and in the other side is strictly coupled with a number of things related to the operating system, tradeoffs in the configuration and so forth.

Certain things I understood over the years that made it better are, of course, improvements in the implementation, but especially things like LATENCY DOCTOR and MEMORY DOCTOR (this one only for versions >= 4.0), that is, most of the things a Redis operations expert can tell you, Redis can tell you directly... without any other help, just observing its internal behavior.

There is another aspect. For a long time I believed a Redis book was not really needed. Now I changed my mind, and I see no good enough Redis book out there, and I'm almost planning writing one... I was writing for a long time, incrementally, a C book, that is currently just an incomplete draft. I'm thinking about abandoning for now this project, and start with a Redis book.

Setting up a new connection for every request considered normal for stateless applications? Really? This is a big scaling issue in your stack. You need connection pooling also for stateless apps.

Not sure if this is a dumb question, but if your cache is behaving so badly (40% 500 error?), shouldn't you just get rid of the cache? Maybe allocate some more resources to the DB, but the DB already caches frequently accessed data and you save yourself the roundtrip of check-cache-then-db.

Interesting write-up. Did I miss it, or did the author not talk specifically about the implementation architecture for the redis instances, i.e. single instances vs. high-availability with replication? If you run replication then you at least need persistence for the master, and since any of the replicas can fail over and become master that basically means you need persistence for all of them.

