|
|Ask HN: Why is war news so ridiculously biased?
|
3 points by megous 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|It's hard to believe. A month or so ago, a dam in US was overflowing a little, and it was a world news.
A few days ago US bombs the biggest dam in Syria, disabling it's control rooms and starting a countdown to a catastrophe and nobody gives a damn. Also the manager of the dam + his team were reportedly given 4 hours to go inspect the damage, only to be murdered by the US drone during that window.
Also, the bombs hit just meters from the dam's wall. Error, or a failure might have perhaps killed hundreds of thousands of people.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact