Ask HN: Why is war news so ridiculously biased?
3 points by megous 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
It's hard to believe. A month or so ago, a dam in US was overflowing a little, and it was a world news.

A few days ago US bombs the biggest dam in Syria, disabling it's control rooms and starting a countdown to a catastrophe and nobody gives a damn. Also the manager of the dam + his team were reportedly given 4 hours to go inspect the damage, only to be murdered by the US drone during that window.

Also, the bombs hit just meters from the dam's wall. Error, or a failure might have perhaps killed hundreds of thousands of people.






It's a combination of both the American people's deeply racist cultural heritage and the common Western stereotype of Muslims being inherently violent people. So if they're fighting each other, that's just the kind of people they are, always fighting, and it's all fine and good because there's far too many of them anyway. If you think this kind of thinking has died out, then you have a very naive view of Americans.

