Big Company Salaries Are Hurting Startups (thestartupconference.com)
55 points by alain94040 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 40 comments | favorite





If you are a startup and are trying to compete head to head with Google / FB / Amazon / Apple / Microsoft for the same people, you are going to have a really hard time recruiting.

But there are plenty of great engineers that don't want to work at those companies for various reasons. There are plenty of great engineers that want to work remotely and don't have that option at the large companies. There are also plenty of inexperienced engineers with high potential that can't yet get hired at those companies and can be great additions to your startup. Do what you can to find and recruit those people.

Very true. For both of our companies [1][2] we pay a fair salary plus a quarterly bonus on top of that based on what we can give (based on the company's quarterly profit results). We also offer remote retreats (so far Cape Town, Thailand, Martinique, Spain and Skiing in the Alps) and the biggest contributor to everyone's satisfaction is that we let everyone work from where ever they want and as much as they want as long as it is planned properly.

The result: we've had a couple of employees who received job offers from companies like Apple, Google and Facebook. But after going to the interview process and talking to other employees there they've all (with the exception of one) decided to stay with us, with a significantly lower salary, but a lot more freedom and work-life balance.

Not saying that we've a better offer than Google & co, but saying that our offer is different than theirs and there are enough people out there who care more about other things than just money.

[1] https://mobilejazz.com

[2] https://bugfender.com

Out of curiosity, what makes your salary "fair", if it results in an offer that's significantly lower than BigCo? How do you decide what's fair?

Both sides are happy with it?


As well as mid-career engineers who don't have a time nor willingness to prepare for CS-riddle based interviews.

I've heard that Google often has A class talent doing B or C class work; e.g. an expert in PL will often be working on ads. Sure the pay is great, but it can feel soul sucking. A startup can be appealing to some talented people if the work is interesting, even if the pay isn't as good.

>But there are plenty of great engineers that don't want to work at those companies for various reasons. There are plenty of great engineers that want to work remotely and don't have that option at the large companies.

They don't have that option at startups either, because the startups all want people who'll be at the office 18 hours a day with "team spirit".

I think this article is useless. Startups are only for people who are under ~25 (maybe 30), have no families, are willing to spend all their waking hours pursuing someone else's dream, and think they're going to make bank doing it and are willing to take that gamble. This is not the kind of engineer who goes to work at most large companies; they're two entirely different hiring pools.

The odds of getting a six figure payout at a startup is lower than the odds of getting a six figure annual salary at bigco. Which dramatically changes the math.

The real startup appeal is you don't need to be great or play the game, you just need to be lucky.

I am copying this to Evernote because you pretty much described everything that is wrong with startups.

Now, to be fair, there are good things as well, but they are more rare. 37 Signals comes to mind as innovative company that is doing things just right. They never wanted to even be associated with startup world.

Sounds like the market is telling startups that early engineers are worth more than 0.1% of stock options.

I had more of a financial background before becoming a software engineer. I was shocked when I found out "equity" given to early engineers is so puny.

Why would someone work long hours for low pay with higher risk for 0.1% of high-risk small business?

I work at a startup that isn't profitable yet so our salaries are very low...

- Our typical junior makes $50 - 60k

- A typical mid makes $65 - 75k

- Seniors (including CTO) make $90 - 110k

In greater Boston.

It is VERY difficult to hire at those rates. We had someone come in interviewing for a senior that I would place as a mid (generously...) and he accepted another offer for $150k. At our scale he would be making $75k at MOST.

It takes us 6 months to find a single hire.

But I'm not bitter at Google. I think the market is valuing the workforce fairly. Which means...

- We are probably priced out of the market

- We should / do offer higher percentages equity

- We need to hire the people who the Googles of the world won't hire and train and mentor them

That last one works really well. We hired a few people that couldn't get jobs elsewhere that after two years with us left for a job that pays over twice more but they wouldn't have been able to land without our training and mentorship. We actually congratulate and celebrate those people even though we are VERY sad to see them go.

Increasing equity is great, but in general my view is that increased equity does two things:

1. It compensates for the increased risk of working for a startup (you don't have as much runway as google, might fail to raise your next round). 2. It gives the employee a stake in the company, and aligns their interests with making the company successful. I.e. Not just doing whatever they're told, failing to raise potential issues because "it's not their job".

It doesn't really compensate for reduced pay in my opinion.

I actually agree with you. I am in disagreement with our CEO on that one. But unfortunately it's all we can afford to give so at least it is something.

I have had a number of heart to hearts with devs to make sure their expectations on stock options are set right.

I am naive... however, some opinions...

If the startup is truly revolutionary|innovative, shouldn't we see VC's pounding down the doors to give them money? If they have money, shouldn't they spend that on their personnel (assuming they are not manufacturing robots or something) if we are talking software?

Seems to me that startups want to have their cake and eat it too. If you have money to pay, then pay competitive wages. If you don't, offer equity. If you have something worth a shit, people will want to work for your startup.

The next facebook, unless it is the next facebook, isn't going to sell a lot of people. I look at the YC list of startups and shake my head... most of them don't make much sense. They might be winners, but I would ask for a large paycheck instead of equity for most of them.

I don't think the average engineer with 5 years of experience makes 250k; not even in the top 10%. And startups DO pay that much, it's just reserved for powerful exec hires.

Just pay more if you want the best engineers. Asking for a world where top talent works for less money is stupid.

The average engineer at google with 5 years of experience makes at least 250K. To put it bluntly: I'm pretty sure the average cash compensation (that is, disregarding RSUs entirely, which is likely at least another 100k/yr) is going to push 200K. The same is substantially true of the main competitors to Google (Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft).

reply


This article is basically arguing that farm teams should be able to afford pro athletes... Having engineers who "perform in the top 10%" is a nice-to-have, not a requirement for startup success.

I agree but the problem is also the money. A lot of the VCs want to talk about how many ex GOOG and FB engineers who graduated from MIT that they have building their next unicorn. They don't have the same story talking about three state school graduates from Kansas who may be just as talented and have a better product. They also never want to fly to Kansas, like ever.

I've lived through this working at a startup in central PA. We were in discussions to be acquired by several of the top 10 west coast tech companies and having to have an office in PA and come here killed all but one deal. Some Director of X doesn't want to fly to Philly and take an hour train to visit the team. This is despite the fact that costs here are like 30% and there is plenty of reasonable talent.

This is true.

For many startups the technical issues are not even the most significant problem they face. It's more about marketing and business focus.

(Disclosure: I work at Google)

I describe the ability to hire as being a U-shaped curve: new grads (whether undergrad or grad school) or people that don't actually need to work anymore. Google's high pay actually means that for senior folks, they're getting closer to the right end of the curve! (But also, that they'd most likely be a founder unless they believe so strongly in your idea that they must see it happen).

As bla2 says below: the reality is that .1% is a pretty low equity offer, and while engineers aren't naturally greedy we can do math. A person just out of school might not care, but you shouldn't begrudge folks that say "Umm, the expected value of this offer is pretty bad compared to my current situation". You can offer them something else (work that matters!), but I feel like everyone knows that employee equity is still too skewed towards founders and investors.

Then hire remote? Don't found in SV? This article makes it seem like startups want something valuable for a cheap price, which is unlikely.

Well, Hacker News seems to be hurting this website, so here's Google's cached version: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:RD5ZRW...

The definition if Irony!!! Google is hurting us, so use a system by Google to read how Google is bad for (some) business(-es) which you could not read if Google didn't exist, while at the same time this article wouldn't exist if Google didn't exist!

(and right about now I'm watching myself looking at me seeing me)

The article assumes that most of the engineers at that experience level are hired by Gooogle/Facebook etc, but it is simply not the case. The acceptance rates are quite low and there are plenty of 5-10 year experienced engineers who would be willing to work for startups at $130k.

These moments feel like validation for sticking to our guns and not relocating to the valley. From what I hear from our coastal investors, hiring engineers is a major major problem in their portfolio and it's only getting worse. Frankly, we don't struggle to hire engineers.

One of my friends was rejected while interviewing for some SV startups. But was not rejected by Google. Now he works in Google. Startups should re-think how they're interviewing people. Seems like they suffer more from broken interview process, not Google salaries.

Here are some options, but notice how controversial they are:

1. Employ younger, inexperienced people and train them

2. Import immigrant developers

3. Hire people in different geographies

As an alternative, why not:

1. Hire older workers

2. Hire the unemployed American workers

3. Hire in America?

Well, because it costs more? Does it?

I don't know, I am just trying to open up the conversation here.

We have had high success with #1.

Optimizing for compensation is a silly idea at an engineer's salary.

I am a whole lot happier in a small company that pays me a reasonable salary and is fun than a huge company where I have to play politics and jump through hoops on command.

EDIT: Plus I get a lot more responsibility and exposure to everything involved so that I am better equipped to strike out on my own.

Absolutely 100% spot on. We don't even interview Googlers anymore for this very reason. They literally think a "pay cut" means 300k+.

Is this slave mentality or what?

If I make 350k+, and a startup is telling me I should take their 150k base + worthless options deal, or else I've "pigeonholed myself in the current role" (actual quote), I think they're just being stupid and unrealistic.

What else would you call it?

Are you jealous? I know I wouldn't mind earning 350k. It isn't as if I'd move anywhere for Google to start earning that, at least not right now, but to be honest, if you are going to earn 300k less that WOULD be a pretty big pay cut.

Are you suggesting that you want to be paid less on principle?

I'm old enough to remember when the big 5 colluded to keep salaries low...

It's about location. Google salaries in Boulder, CO are not that high.

I hate posts of this nature. There are no hard facts; it's a collection of thoughts communicated as 'facts' via a blog post.

Plenty of Google engineers become start-up co/founders. If you are good at what you do, the start-ups will magically find money for you.

If the a start-up is an equity-heavy sweatshop. You don't have to make $200K to know who is taking advantage of you.

Why doesn't the article explore starting up in different geographies?

Also, the most interesting questions are:

* How much of the pool are employed by those companies?

* How does the largest segment of employers pay? What percentage of top talent do they employee.

I'd bet there is a larger percentage of top talent at top talent at other companies. Many, many people don't want to work at mega companies. Also, many, many people, particularly the best, are motivated, like startups, by challenge themselves, working on something important to them using tools they enjoy, people they enjoy working with and most importantly external factors and how work relates to their own life.

On the other hand it means that anyone with that salary can easily (no sacrifices of any kind) take a salary of $0 for two years, for equity alone, if the right idea and team comes along.

So here's a question: does that happen?

For a hint as to the answer, consider the existence of the word xoogler.

Maybe starting a company in an area consumed by rampant cost-of-living and salary inflation isn't the smartest idea.

Besides, your Uber for Cats startup probably doesn't need GoogSoftppleBookazon-grade engineers to slam together a mobile app and some CRUD services.

