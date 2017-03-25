But there are plenty of great engineers that don't want to work at those companies for various reasons. There are plenty of great engineers that want to work remotely and don't have that option at the large companies. There are also plenty of inexperienced engineers with high potential that can't yet get hired at those companies and can be great additions to your startup. Do what you can to find and recruit those people.
The result: we've had a couple of employees who received job offers from companies like Apple, Google and Facebook. But after going to the interview process and talking to other employees there they've all (with the exception of one) decided to stay with us, with a significantly lower salary, but a lot more freedom and work-life balance.
Not saying that we've a better offer than Google & co, but saying that our offer is different than theirs and there are enough people out there who care more about other things than just money.
They don't have that option at startups either, because the startups all want people who'll be at the office 18 hours a day with "team spirit".
I think this article is useless. Startups are only for people who are under ~25 (maybe 30), have no families, are willing to spend all their waking hours pursuing someone else's dream, and think they're going to make bank doing it and are willing to take that gamble. This is not the kind of engineer who goes to work at most large companies; they're two entirely different hiring pools.
The real startup appeal is you don't need to be great or play the game, you just need to be lucky.
Now, to be fair, there are good things as well, but they are more rare. 37 Signals comes to mind as innovative company that is doing things just right. They never wanted to even be associated with startup world.
Why would someone work long hours for low pay with higher risk for 0.1% of high-risk small business?
- Our typical junior makes $50 - 60k
- A typical mid makes $65 - 75k
- Seniors (including CTO) make $90 - 110k
In greater Boston.
It is VERY difficult to hire at those rates. We had someone come in interviewing for a senior that I would place as a mid (generously...) and he accepted another offer for $150k. At our scale he would be making $75k at MOST.
It takes us 6 months to find a single hire.
But I'm not bitter at Google. I think the market is valuing the workforce fairly. Which means...
- We are probably priced out of the market
- We should / do offer higher percentages equity
- We need to hire the people who the Googles of the world won't hire and train and mentor them
That last one works really well. We hired a few people that couldn't get jobs elsewhere that after two years with us left for a job that pays over twice more but they wouldn't have been able to land without our training and mentorship. We actually congratulate and celebrate those people even though we are VERY sad to see them go.
1. It compensates for the increased risk of working for a startup (you don't have as much runway as google, might fail to raise your next round).
2. It gives the employee a stake in the company, and aligns their interests with making the company successful. I.e. Not just doing whatever they're told, failing to raise potential issues because "it's not their job".
It doesn't really compensate for reduced pay in my opinion.
I have had a number of heart to hearts with devs to make sure their expectations on stock options are set right.
If the startup is truly revolutionary|innovative, shouldn't we see VC's pounding down the doors to give them money? If they have money, shouldn't they spend that on their personnel (assuming they are not manufacturing robots or something) if we are talking software?
Seems to me that startups want to have their cake and eat it too. If you have money to pay, then pay competitive wages. If you don't, offer equity. If you have something worth a shit, people will want to work for your startup.
The next facebook, unless it is the next facebook, isn't going to sell a lot of people. I look at the YC list of startups and shake my head... most of them don't make much sense. They might be winners, but I would ask for a large paycheck instead of equity for most of them.
Just pay more if you want the best engineers. Asking for a world where top talent works for less money is stupid.
I've lived through this working at a startup in central PA. We were in discussions to be acquired by several of the top 10 west coast tech companies and having to have an office in PA and come here killed all but one deal. Some Director of X doesn't want to fly to Philly and take an hour train to visit the team. This is despite the fact that costs here are like 30% and there is plenty of reasonable talent.
For many startups the technical issues are not even the most significant problem they face. It's more about marketing and business focus.
I describe the ability to hire as being a U-shaped curve: new grads (whether undergrad or grad school) or people that don't actually need to work anymore. Google's high pay actually means that for senior folks, they're getting closer to the right end of the curve! (But also, that they'd most likely be a founder unless they believe so strongly in your idea that they must see it happen).
As bla2 says below: the reality is that .1% is a pretty low equity offer, and while engineers aren't naturally greedy we can do math. A person just out of school might not care, but you shouldn't begrudge folks that say "Umm, the expected value of this offer is pretty bad compared to my current situation". You can offer them something else (work that matters!), but I feel like everyone knows that employee equity is still too skewed towards founders and investors.
1. Employ younger, inexperienced people and train them
2. Import immigrant developers
3. Hire people in different geographies
As an alternative, why not:
1. Hire older workers
2. Hire the unemployed American workers
3. Hire in America?
Well, because it costs more? Does it?
I don't know, I am just trying to open up the conversation here.
I am a whole lot happier in a small company that pays me a reasonable salary and is fun than a huge company where I have to play politics and jump through hoops on command.
EDIT: Plus I get a lot more responsibility and exposure to everything involved so that I am better equipped to strike out on my own.
If I make 350k+, and a startup is telling me I should take their 150k base + worthless options deal, or else I've "pigeonholed myself in the current role" (actual quote), I think they're just being stupid and unrealistic.
Are you jealous? I know I wouldn't mind earning 350k. It isn't as if I'd move anywhere for Google to start earning that, at least not right now, but to be honest, if you are going to earn 300k less that WOULD be a pretty big pay cut.
Plenty of Google engineers become start-up co/founders. If you are good at what you do, the start-ups will magically find money for you.
If the a start-up is an equity-heavy sweatshop. You don't have to make $200K to know who is taking advantage of you.
Also, the most interesting questions are:
* How much of the pool are employed by those companies?
* How does the largest segment of employers pay? What percentage of top talent do they employee.
I'd bet there is a larger percentage of top talent at top talent at other companies. Many, many people don't want to work at mega companies. Also, many, many people, particularly the best, are motivated, like startups, by challenge themselves, working on something important to them using tools they enjoy, people they enjoy working with and most importantly external factors and how work relates to their own life.
So here's a question: does that happen?
For a hint as to the answer, consider the existence of the word xoogler.
Besides, your Uber for Cats startup probably doesn't need GoogSoftppleBookazon-grade engineers to slam together a mobile app and some CRUD services.
