Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Sense of an Endling
(
longreads.com
)
19 points
by
Vigier
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
phkahler
13 minutes ago
We are all part of the tree of life, yet every cell, every organ from heart to brain and spleen, everything is on a branch to a leaf on this tree. Save for a few of the gametes in some people. The rest are endlings of a lesser sort.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply