I'm no fan of the DPRK regime, but isn't it naive to assume that any state, even a completely mismanaged despotic one, will "inevitably" collapse?
True, they rely on China just for bare survival, but they have their stuff together enough to create a functioning nuclear weapons program in the face of crippling sanctions, so it's not infeasible that they could find a way to continue on if they were totally isolated - maybe they'd kidnap some Monsanto scientists to provide them with GMO and fertilizer technology. Basically, they don't currently bother feeding their people because they don't currently have to, but there's nothing proving they can't adapt if circumstances change.
And I'm not saying they're likely to conquer the world, but with the nuclear deterrent, it's not terribly likely that the US or anyone will invade them without direct cause.
I could not agree more, and if it does collapse there will be a lot of credit taken for prescience that will amount to having said the same thing for 60+ years. I think the problem is that the intellectual space around the DPRK is dominated by loud people with minimal expertise, but since expertise is so lacking, loud counts for a lot. I've read as much as I could on the subject of the DPRK, and even thoughtful scholars who make very guarded predictions seem very aware of the limits of their knowledge.
One thing that most of them seem to agree on, is that most of us in the West underestimate the degree to which the North Korean people are into their own propaganda/mythology. That at least, seems to match with the struggles that defectors seem to face with adjustment. In essence, the people in the DPRK might not buy into the official line in all things, but what they do believe is no less bizarre.
