A Not So Distant Mirror: Jack London's Political Writings
(
threepennyreview.com
)
13 points
by
samclemens
1 hour ago
past
1 comment
PeterWhittaker
16 minutes ago
Great read. Among the more telling paragraphs:
I had the sense that the twentieth century might as well not have happened. In the first part of the century, labor won the right to unionize, and through the middle of the century labor got the government to establish the minimum wage and the eight-hour day, to end piece-work, to outlaw child labor, and to create the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. With the exception of child labor and minimum wage, most of these accomplishments were largely undone in the last part of the century, as government came to be seen as the servant of business, not of the people.
