Bigger brains are not always better (scientificamerican.com)
21 points by mpweiher 1 hour ago | 10 comments





"Eberhard used these web-making mistakes as a proxy for cognitive capacity."

That line seems kind of suspect from my armchair. Web-making isn't a general behavior, and could probably be assigned a certain optimal ammount of brain space as sight and other tasks were compromised to make room in smaller brains. How did the researchers deal with this?

I agree. When I got to that part of the article, it just seemed to me he was expecting the same CPU to perform better at a specific, more-or-less optimized task just because it was larger, regardless of architecture or the amount of components within the CPU.

Neanderthals had bigger brains than us

This is orthogonal to the claim.

There are hypotheses that Neanderthals were actually smarter than our other ancestors, and that they were wiped out for various reasons unrelated to intelligence. They may have been less violent than homo sapiens or seriously weakened by pathogens that didn't affect homo sapiens.

Or simply less numerous. We do know that many of us (Europeans and Asians) have some Neanderthal DNA, it's entirely possible they were just bred out of existence.

for example women have smaller but denser brains with closer neurons. so no bigger isn't always better.

IIRC the difference in volume is small (<10%) and no link has been found between that and any measures of intelligence.

Oh this is interesting. I'd like to read more about this if you've got sources handy.

http://www.jneurosci.org/content/jneuro/15/5/3418.full.pdf

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/men-have-bigger-br...

a few more result in a google search confirm this, but I don't think it's a contributing factor to intelligence.

We'd be better off with much smaller brains, so that we can have smaller heads optimized for an aquatic life. We're failing pretty miserably at this civilization stuff anyway.

