>"There ought to be a new standard of care, said Ruffin, and it should include not just temporary involuntary psychiatric and physical treatment, but long-term case management."
This is the crux of it. Admitting people to a psych ward for an involuntary hold is ripe for abuse. You can respect someone's autonomy (even a homeless person with psychiatric problems' autonomy) and, at the same time, help them not freeze to death.
It usually starts with having enough caseworkers with enough bureaucratic leeway to build actual relationships with their clients. I don't think we're anywhere close to that.
Can you? Look, the crux of mental illness is that the organ you use to understand the world and comprehend situations and consequences is broken. If I'm mentally ill, you can't convince me that I'm wrong or that I'm ill anymore than someone with liver disease can process alcohol. That organ doesn't do the job correctly anymore. Logic doesn't apply anymore.
How can you respect my autonomy if I'm wrong about my own safety? If I say "I don't believe the cold can harm me, because I believe there is a fire inside me", your choices are to respect my autonomy and find me dead tomorrow morning after the blizzard, or to not respect my autonomy and I'll be alive tomorrow. Bring an army of caseworkers to tell me I'm wrong- it won't matter. They can all watch me die too.
When this stuff is made into a process, it becomes robotic and the empathetic, human element of it is taken away from it.
These people need someone to listen and understand, not necessarily someone to shove anti-psychotics and whatever else caretakers are told to do.
I'm not saying drugs don't help, but it's best when trust is established, and one can help the patient see why the drug is necessary at the time.
That has always been my problem when seeking help for my psychological issues. I'll see a GP or a specialist, get a prescription, they may go over the mechanism of action with me if I push them to, but otherwise I'm told to take 2 every day and report back in a month.
I'm a lab rat. Not a patient. See why these people have trouble getting help? They don't feel like patients getting treatment.
How do you do this at scale? One of the challenges with poverty and mental illness is that it gets hard to provide comfort, safety, and opportunity when the homeless are afraid and distrustful of each other, and often justifiably so.
The reason there are so many niche shelters (women with kids, youth, LGBTQ, etc.) is that there's some consensus that the general population shelters are not safe. Some of that is just vanilla crime, but a lot of it is a result of a high concentration of the homeless who are mentally ill.
And it's not generally a mystery which people are refusing help, medical treatment, or mentorship. At what point does it stop being "respecting autonomy" and start being "enabling dysfunction and abuse"?
That's quite the Orwellian double-speak for incarcerating & drugging people against their will.
Mental illnesses are heart breaking and they're a problem that most people don't want to deal with; those with extreme cases often are shunned by society and end up in precarious situations and fall further into the illness, making treatment even more difficult. It's a very bad situation that doesn't have a clean answer. While I understand that there is a very large air of caution around setting a precedent that the Government can just declare someone insane and remove their free will, there also has to be a practical side when said person is very clearly a danger to those around them. The penal system wants nothing to do with such cases, current mental health and homeless support doesn't have enough support or funding to help out enough of the cases.
It's just a really shitty situation to be in.
EDIT: Also, I haven't read the original pamphlet, but not treating chronic mental illness is often cruel to the other members of the community even if it's not cruel to the individual in question.
Then again I'm not sure who can be trusted to decide if someone is making decisions based on reality or fantasy.
Those with a mental illness are in this case unable to help themselves. It controls them. It's the illness that prevents them from getting help. They may refuse medical care but that's the illness talking.
By not committing them to 'involuntary' hospitalization the state is allowing mental illness to slowly kill the suffering homeless population out on the street.
To be able to say, "I diagnose you as sick, what is want is now invalid" is an incredibly powerful tool, and obviously open for abuse.
Just a few decades ago homosexuality was considered a mental illness. Your line of reasoning would justify involuntary "treatments" for homosexuality. (And in fact, this sometimes happened.)
Today, many of the homeless are likely suffering from schizophrenia. Drug-based treatments for schizophrenia have permanent, non-reversible side-effects, and lower the chance of recovery to basically zero.
Today, as a non-schizophrenic person, I can tell you that if I did develop schizophrenia, I would not wish to be treated with those drugs. Would that wish suddenly become invalid because I was suffering from mental illness?
To my mind, it's pretty evil to force someone to take a drug with permanent side-effects against their will.
Well, we can start somewhere, right? Like fraudulent panhandling. Or the various forms of low-grade assault that is typically ignored rather than added to a history documenting mental illness.
I have a neighbor who lives on her own that regularly forgets her husband is dead. She leaves the gas stove on. Is it that hard to hold the authorities accountable in documenting that history and certifying that (very sweet when healthy) lady as no longer qualified to live on her own?
See Alan Turing.
A very important point is we do not start from the perspective that "these people are 'wrong' and need to be 'fixed'" instead we start from the lovely awesome assumption that these people are humans and are inherently useful. So we get them to do useful things and give them stuff that most people want.
Obviously, some people don't want to be part of any community, and some people would still prefer to live on the street even if they have housing. Such people can work there, but the whole package is really a niche for people who are looking for the whole package.
Basically: food, shelter, work, money, without any hassle at all.
If you are expecting something in return, or holding over someone (who may be delusional) a condition for help, you will not end up helping the people you set out to.
