With the administration changed he no longer is in government.
also formerly a lobyist for the cable and wireless industry, which gives him some insight into the industry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Wheeler
I pay you to carry my damn packets, keep your filthy hands off my data.
It sure seems like they could. For most people most of the internet is still insecure.
Maybe if you use a third party DNS service, but then you need to trust them.
This is all the more reason we need to start encrypting all communication. All my hand built services (home bots, etc) need to start using tls for everything.
I don't like the idea of my personal information being sold, but how could you state this as fact? Shouldn't it be up to the consumer to choose to do business with a company that sells your personal info vs a company that does not?
as the above pointed out to your comment, it is very difficult to chane ISP's I am not happy with mine and I do not have an alternative. my unhappiness came way before this bill.
Ideally, yes. But there's a lack of competition in the ISP industry, due to either government-granted monopolies or plain old high fixed costs, which create a barrier to entry.
Though, the historically low interest rate environment should minimize this "barrier to entry" issue. Are there notable startups in the ISP space?
"For decades, in both Republican and Democratic administrations, federal rules have protected the privacy of the information in a telephone call. In 2016, the F.C.C., which I led as chairman under President Barack Obama, extended those same protections to the internet."
Which is to say: most consumers have no choice among providers. That fact is a result of government action. If companies would tolerate legislation that would encourage increased competition in exchange for the right to sell consumer information, then you would be right. Of course, that isn't what happened here.
Should a company you pay to mail packages/letters inspect your mail and sell the data of what mail and subscriptions you are getting?
This is a classic case for regulation.
Oh how nice of Tom Wheeler to play the good-guy now. It took a lot of public outcry for him to change his tune about Net Neutrality.
Install HTTPS Everywhere (https://www.eff.org/https-everywhere)
Install uBlock Origin (Chrome - https://chrome.google.com/.../ublock-origin / Firefox https://addons.mozilla.org/addon/ublock-origin/)
we just need to develop technological workarounds to the politicians. vpns are an okay start.
On that note though, if all ISPs are doing this, what VPN choice do you have?
