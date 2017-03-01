Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Falsehoods Programmers Believe About Families (shkspr.mobi)
17 points by edent 1 hour ago





These restrictions seem more about preventing people from using the feature to share with friends/acquaintances rather than a misunderstanding that non-traditional families exist. I guess this is why pretty much everything these days needs an asterisk next to it.

I doubt the programmers had any say in what the restrictions would in the first place.

This is silly... those restrictions are there because they don't want everyone to just form one large family and share everything.

So where’s the issue with that? Groups which share newspapers, DVDs, books, etc between them, often counting hundreds of members, rotating them from member to member every week have existed for centuries. Why shouldn’t they be allowed anymore?

The only limit should be "only one device can consume the content at a time", nothing more or less.

"So where’s the issue with that?"

Contractual. Not a moral issue, not an ethical issue, just that Google doesn't want to deal with people that way.

No idea. Where's the issue with copying software and giving it to others?

The lesson here is only offer individual plans, and not deal with crap like this.

Most of these sound like Falsehoods the law believes about families rather than programmers

This is directly addressed in the linked article.

I wonder if there's a name for seeing a product with flaws and attributing the flaws to dumb programmers. (e.g. a game has unrealistic female characters with big ridiculous boobs -> programmers are horny idiots)

And of course, nobody enjoys using a product/service and then thinks, wow, they must have amazing programmers!

