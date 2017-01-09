Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
UK triggers Brexit with letter handover (bbc.com)
120 points by nedsma 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 203 comments | favorite





I'm a big believer in not having assumptions and testing things with actual experiments. This is one experiment I'd rather not be participating in, though.

It's difficult to see very much positive about this move; certainly there will be some benefits, but I expect greatly outweighed by the negatives (which will include higher prices, lower employment and probably lower standards for UK workers - the EU has consistently been the only organisation willing to drag us out of the dark ages).

reply


I absolutely see the advantages of having common standards, tariff agreements etc. to make trade across borders easier (i.e. something akin to the European Economic Area). I'm however also a proponent of federalism, because I believe that for a democracy to truly work it is necessary that the people still feel responsible for their votes and their decisions. This is something which I'm missing in centralised and unitary states after they reach a certain size and heterogenity. I'm aware that the European Union is not (yet) a unitary state, but it is certainly shifting away democratic power from a more regional democratic system to a centralised government.

I agree that the UK's decision to leave the EU is not an optimal one (and potentially costly), but I believe it's long term the right one, given the current state. An alternative would be to change the EU within, to force it to focus on its core competencies (which I mainly see as a trade union, and leave most of the political decisions to its nation states); however I'm not sure that this would happen without any big bang, such as the Brexit might have been.

reply


But the EU does have a directly elected parliament? So where's the lack of democracy in the EU?

reply


The EU is a novelty in human history. The desire for independence, for better or worse, is human nature.

reply


I wonder if the "desire for independence" is simply born out of the usual ingroup/outgroup dynamics - convince people they're being ruled by an outgroup, and suddenly they want to be independent.

The problem with this being that group borders are petty flexible and easily manipulated.

reply


>The problem with this being that group borders are petty flexible and easily manipulated.

Not that flexible -- it takes long, historical processes to change them.

People were living within the same "unified" culture, state mandated et al, forced to be together in USSR and Yugoslavia for 50 to 80 years -- and yet those states exploded into multiple national countries as soon as they had the chance.

Some borders are organic (based on culture, shared history, geographical boundaries etc) and some are not (based on colonial rules drawing lines in a map which include groups with different cultures which have historically been enemies in the same "country": the British have done this time and again, and is also the most common cause of tension in Africa etc).

reply


The USSR was a re-implementation of the Tsarist Russian empire by another name. The peoples yoked together in the USSR had been absorbed by Russian expansion in the 18th & 19th centuries. Yugoslavia was a variation on the same theme. The north had been part of the Austro Hungarian Empire, and the south part of the Ottoman Empire.

reply


That's what I write. Merely getting people to live together under one "union" doesn't mean it will stick, or that they like it, or that they'll identify with it over their prior and existing identities.

Nor (as happened in both cases) that they wont split on the first chance they get.

reply


It's a balance thing, you cannot survive without your environment, but you have to find a suitable one to avoid dying too.

reply


It's really not. The American states were a loosely organized confederacy at outset as well. India has multiple languages. And of course the long history of empires, like the Ottoman, or Spanish control of Latin America. Yes they rise and fall, but often over the course of centuries and well out of the observational abilities of the human lifespan. There's nothing inevitable about the EU, in either direction.

reply


Right, this is why there have never been empires, kings, large nations or organized groups that have subsumed smaller groups around them, the United States, Great Britain itself, or any organization of peoples greater than just one lone man standing in a field bellowing 'ME!' at the emptiness.

reply


"Independence" it's not about some lone man bellowing "ME".

It's about like-minded people sharing a common culture (as developed historically up to some point), over a hodge podge of states being united by sheer power or top-down dictum.

Empires and kings ruled thanks to tons of bloodshed and continued vigilance and stomping of revolts.

The "Great Britain" itself is a bad example -- it lost colony after colony due to wars for independence, and even sibling states like England, Ireland and Scotland have either split, or want to split. And of course it took some wars (and a lot of resentment) to bring down the Scottish into the UK's stable for example.

reply


Independence from what? Should England be an Independent state? London? The City of London?

reply


Kensington and Chelsea. Definitely!

reply


Kensington High Street for the inhabitants of Kensington High Street!

reply


You can keep your stinkin' High Street. We Chesterton Roadies don't want any part of it!

reply


I guess only old Welsh people have "human nature" then...

reply


It's also a very weakly motivated experiment. At least based on the morning after TV appearance of Nigel Farrage. I've rarely seen such a buffon face on someone. Less than 24h after celebrating the "win".

reply


> which will include higher prices

Interesting. I was in a UK supermarket the other day and the asparagus on offer was from Spain and Mexico. The Mexican variety was cheaper, and just as good. Currently, Mexico pays a 14.4% common external tariff on this product, and it's still cheaper than what the EU (with it's massive array of agricultural subsidy) can produce. I imagine this is just the tip of the iceberg.

reply


That may be because the minimum wages are massively different for the two countries, with $0.48/hr in Mexico vs $4.98/hr in Spain[1]. Globalism does exploit the lower standard of living of other countries, after all. That means that even though there are massive tariffs, these "third world" countries can still make a profit because of the abysmal quality of life for its citizens.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_minimum_wages_by_count...

reply


Of course it's because of wages! The point is, it is because of protectionism that Mexican and African farmers cant sell their products in to the EU at a fair price, and once outside the customs union, the poorest consumers in the UK and the poorest farmers in the world both stand to benefit. Global trade is lifting billions of the poorest people out of poverty, and long may it continue.

reply


Yes anecdotal evidence of one trip to the supermarket which has nothing to do with the very terrible winter in Southern Europe.

Time for anecdotal evidence. My weekly supermarket bill has been going up since the Brexit vote.

reply


Given that Spain is still recovering from flooding, cold weather and a bunch of other issues [1] that have made growing vegetables impossible in many areas, that's not really a surprise.

[1] http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38666752

reply


*heart of the iceberg (lettuce) - tip of the asparagus.

reply


These are pretty much the same forecasts Switzerland and Norway were supposed to face when they rejected to join the EU... people losing jobs, Swiss Franc falling, export collapsing, etc... well, it went a little bit in a different way.

OFC leaving is totally a different thing from not being in at all, but still... there are going to be pro and cons, but the economy will adapt as happened in Switzerland and Norway. Some will gain, some will lose, but the general picture can be valid only in 3-5 years after the Kingdom is out, so not before 2022.

reply


What? Norway is a member of the EEA and Switzerland has bilateral agreements that come to the same thing. Nothing changed for them they just don't get a say in the rules.

reply


The UK is putting itself in a much tougher situation, this is absolutely not comparable to Switzerland and Norway.

And some of the forecasts about Switzerland turned out very real. We have to agree and comply with Europe on most things, without much bargaining power. And the EURCHF swings can literally put businesses to the ground overnight.

reply


I'm a bit tired of reading doomsday messages by now. I am an European living and working in the UK and even though this affects me I have no reason to believe that things will go downwards now. If there's anything I've learned so far then that every analysis I've read couldn't have been more wrong.

It almost seems like the more the UK economy doesn't collapse the more people shout even louder how bad the Brexit is. Maybe I am just too indifferent or chilled, but I think the best is to just sit back and watch what will happen.

Also I seriously don't think of the Brexit that the UK leaves Europe. I think the UK and the EU will strive for the closest relationship possible. The only thing that I see changing is that the UK withdraws from a formal contract with the EU with the hope to negotiate a better deal. I don't think this is racist. Not every contract makes the same sense for every country in the world.

--- EDIT:

Wow lots of responses to this comment. Thank you all. There's a lot of good discussion and some suggest that I am more relaxed perhaps because I am maybe financially secure, but that is not true. When I was a child I watched on television the Fukushima disaster in Japan and I was totally freaked out. I was afraid for many reasons and then as I watched longer I was totally amazed how relaxed the people in Japan dealt with the situation. There was a crisis, but nowhere near what I thought would have happened in the western world. Nobody was running or fleeing the country, nobody stopped going to work, etc. People worked together to fix the problem as good as they could and everyone lifted their weight. All news in Europe were talking about how cool-headed the Japanese dealt with this situation and it was something which I never forgot in my life. I then realised that only because everyone stayed calm and cool headed they were able to deal with this problem the way they did. It was not perfect, but boy it was much better than what I thought would happen.

So this is my childhood experience which has marked me for life and made me realise that mass hysteria is never good. No matter what the situation is.

reply


You haven't been affected by the changes because nothing has happened yet. This is the start of the negotiations to decide what those changes will be.

And when I say nothing has happened yet, I mean apart from the massive drop in the value of sterling and inflation massively outstripping wage increases.

I assume you're based in London, which means you're fairly isolated from the social changes that have happened across the UK in recent years. London is very pro-EU and immigration friendly. The statistics do show a massive increase in race related hate crimes in the UK since the referendum, so even if the vote wasn't racist, it has given racists a confidence boost.

reply


Not to mention the majority of people reading HN are in favorable economic situations, so will be among the least effected if/when shit hits the fan.

That said there is a large opportunity for change post EU if we go after it. Unfortunately that would require strong unified leadership from the left / non-tories.

reply


Except "the experts" were predicting terrible things immediately, not later on - remember the punishment budget necessity? Inflation "massively outstripping wages" is just over the Bank of England's target, the one it has been massively under for the past 5 years. The drop in sterling doesn't lead to sustained inflationary pressure. Wages are also picking up as well, though not in the public sector.

The "massive increase in race related crime" is also far more complex than newspaper headlines give credit to. The big headlines came from the immediate aftermath 4 days where crimes reported to a website went from 54 to to 85 - i.e. 57%. The police statement on this made the point that it was only a single source that they weren't seeing an increase in community tension - guess what the press went with? The police statistics do bear out an overall increase since the previous year, but by a much lower margin - and in line with year on year increases.

The key point though is that in the UK hate crimes are defined as when the victim, or any other person, perceives a crime to be a hate crime - thanks to the legacy of Macpherson. Reported hate crimes have been trending up for years, partly because there has been a massive cultural shift in the police to record them and on people to report them. So, as with all statistics, it is complicated - did more people perceive an increase in hate crimes because they were being told that they were spiking? Has Britain become a more intolerant place or are we just recording better how intolerant we've been for a while? The Civitas report on this makes for interesting reading http://www.civitas.org.uk/content/files/hatecrimethefactsbeh...

reply


Surely "experts" were predicting things would change immediately _after the UK leaves the EU_. Which as the GP said, hasn't happened yet.

reply


And I bet you nothing will happen in 2 or 3 or 5 years either.

Except for the "massive drop in the value of sterling" which is due to market and media hysteria, which will correct itself.

reply


If the pound was currently undervalued analysts would be all over that by now. None of the large investors in the world are currently investing hard in British assets.

There is nothing indicating that the market will correct itself.

reply


Actually there is a bit of M&A going on as Uk firms are now cheap in $ terms

reply


If nothing happens, what was the point then?

reply


Then the point is you can make your own laws and not wait for some committee of 20+ countries and some Brussels bureaucrats to decide their "one size fits all solution", especially one designed to fit Germany better because it bullies and controls more lackey states' votes?

Also note that by "nothing happens" I mean nothing that negative as the hysteria implies. Not that "nothing at all" happens.

reply


Can you point to any case where the UK could not make a law that it wanted to because of "having to wait for Brussels"?


According to the IMF [1], the pound was already overvalued. In currency markets, it usually takes large news events to prompt large fluctuations but they are just often the trigger, not the underlying cause.

[1] http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/scr/2016/cr16168.pdf#pag...

reply


You mean the areas that have had less immigration than London :-(

reply


I'll say what I said before the referendum: the EU cannot strive for the closest relationship possible because that would encourage other countries to leave. There must be a price, an ongoing cost.

Britain is trapped with a forked strategy: it can go the Singapore route or the supplicant route. The two are incompatible and neither of them is realistically feasible. The Singapore route is what hard Brexiteers want but there's no mandate for it, and nor is there plurality of votes in it. The supplicant route is what Brexiteers will attack, and there probably isn't a majority of votes in the Tory party for it.

The UK's political landscape are in the wrong shape for the negotiation to come. Parties would need to be configured into those that are split according to negotiating strategy. Since they aren't, the fork will weaken Britain's negotiation throughout; every attempt to go down one road will face extreme resistance from those who prefer the other path.

Britain is screwed, AFAICT. Myself, I'm aiming at November or so to get out.

reply


the EU cannot strive for the closest relationship possible because that would encourage other countries to leave. There must be a price, an ongoing cost.

I don't understand why this wasn't a centerpiece of the Remain campaign.

reply


Because it makes the EU look evil, and remaining looks like submitting to bullies.

reply


To echo the other poster - because it looks like the actions of an empire-building bully. It looks like spite.

reply


The risks are really only economic. And those can be solved with trade pacts... without having to sacrifice any other independence such as with laws, courts, and borders.

I'm from Canada and our economy (and defence) depends heavily on the US, we both strongly benefit from an economic relationship. It's mutually beneficial, as all pacts should be. Yet we don't have to worry about policy being dictated out of NAFTA or worry about the economy of Mexico - which is totally different than Canada - dragging down our own.

Once you look beyond short term economic risks I really don't see thee problem.

The idea of stopping wars seems ridiculous to me in 2017 given we have NATO and the UN... and that the west only really cares about economics. Sanctions like that were done to Russia or Iran would not last long in a western country, they'd cave in so fast. Pretty much eliminating any risk of internal EU conflict without assuming total economic destruction.

Finally, it seems to me that smaller countries have the healthiest democracies - one of the reason government functions so well in Scandinavia and here in Canada. The problems with US politics is largely the result of the disparate views of regional communities. Just look at the vast cultural/economic/educational gaps between California, the 'south', or the midwest.

Those gaps are even greater across Europe, so I'm hardly surprised that various countries in the EU, not only people in the UK as we've seen recently, is feeling uncomfortable with the idea. You're just lucky you don't have the Euro to further lock you into the relationship.

reply


> Those [risks] can be solved with trade pacts without having to sacrifice any other independence such as with laws, courts, and borders.

> I'm from Canada

Er, didn't Canada just sign a trade pact with the EU which does sacrifice some of the independence of their borders, laws and courts? CETA will:

* Create a new 'investment court system', where investors from the EU can challenge and block Canadian state decisions.

* Require Canada to legally protect various EU products.

* Require Canada to make it easier for staff to move between the EU and Canada.

* Require Canada to strengthen its copyright protection and IP laws, and the border systems required to enforce those.

(Plus a bunch of similar things in the other direction too).

Fairly readable summary here: http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/in-focus/ceta/ceta-explaine...

Many people would argue that NAFTA had similar effects on Canada too: http://prudentpress.com/trade/free-trade-costs-canada-sovere...

This is all a good thing nonetheless. Trade deals generally bring a lot of wealth and other benefits to both sides. Still, it's definitely not historically the case that you can get the benefits of free trade without sacrificing some independence.

reply


The risks are most certainly not only economic. The EU influences almost every aspect of the UK in one way or another.

Immigration and travel are both affected. The ability to travel and work in any country in the EU is a massive benefit which will likely be much more difficult. Visiting family in friends outside of the UK could become much more difficult.

Our laws are affected - there will be nothing to stop the UK Government from bringing in even more draconian and invasive spying laws [1] or scrapping the Human Rights Act as they have desired to do for so long.

The wonderful thing about the EU is that it has for the most part done nothing but protect people, and I worry what will happen when we leave.

[1] http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/snoopers-chart...

reply


> Also I seriously don't think of the Brexit that the UK leaves Europe. I think the UK and the EU will strive for the closest relationship possible. The only thing that I see changing is that the UK withdraws from a formal contract with the EU with the hope to negotiate a better deal.

It's against the EU's best interests to give the UK a good deal in Article 50 negotiations. This has been said over and over again and the arguments are still just as valid as they were right after the vote: giving the UK a good deal sets a precedent.

Likewise it was obvious that the UK would trigger Article 50 and wouldn't hold another referendum because it would have been against their best interests to do anything else.

Cameron played an international game of chicken, risking the UK's special privileges in the EU and the 51% called his bluff. Not following through would have meant losing the only trump card the UK had available in EU negotiations: threatening to leave if the UK can't have it "their way".

It's basically a scenario of Mutually Assured Destruction but the UK actually pulled the trigger. The UK had no other choice than to follow through and file for Article 50. The EU has no other choice than to give the UK the worst deal both sides can agree on. The incentives are simply stacked against a mutually beneficial agreement because either side backing off would lose their face.

Of course there are still open questions: will the UK accept a shoddy deal or just let the negotiations default to a complete exit, will Scotland force a Scottish referendum (and what happens if Britain tries to prevent it, what happens if the referendum succeeds, will the EU accept an independent Scotland back into the EU or will they punish it to appease EU members fearing similar fragmentation), will UK-based international companies pivot to adjust to the new situation or will they relocate to stay in the EU, etc etc.

These are all detailed questions with answers that are very difficult to predict. But the two predictions that have been evident from the start are: 1. Brexit will happen and 2. it's in the EU's best interests to make the experience as unpleasant as possible.

reply


>> I am an European living and working in the UK

You are lucky then as you always have the choice to leave the UK and enjoy the protections of the EU.

A lot of the coverage is focussed on trade/immigration etc. but there are lots of wonderful human rights protections and consumer protections that are provided by the EU which the British government will be excited to get rid of. It's that that worries me.

Take the surveillance overreach for example. Thanks to it violating EU law there now has to be a rethink. Or the Human Rights Act that the tory's have wanted rid of since Cameron was in office - because they don't like some of the rights if guarantees.

There are things more serious than the economy.

reply


IIRC the human rights act and membership of the ECHR are separate to the EU.

I agree, there's been some awful rhetoric out of the Tories about dismantling those, but as yet they aren't under threat AFAICT

reply


I couldn't agree more. We've seen months of hysterics in the press and all over social media. It's unwarranted but it seems stuck in some sort of feedback loop.

I hope we'll get your ongoing rights in the UK sorted quickly. I'm fairly certain we will. Some stuff may be worse, some better.

The hysteria is doing nobody any favours - I've friends in London who seem convinced we're on our way to ethnic cleansing and probably war. They're scared, over very little.

reply


It is almost certain that the British economy will not collapse. That said, it is also virtually certain that there will be at least a loss of economic growth, possibly a recession.

The worst prediction I've seen (though that was before it became clear that May was going to push for a hard Brexit) was a loss of 9% of GDP growth by 2030.

The bigger problem is that Britain is already facing significant structural challenges that are going to be compounded by Brexit. Too much of the economy is centered in the area around London [1], leaving the rest of the country relatively poor, and British productivity has consistently been low [2], compared to the US, Germany, and France. As Piketty discussed [3] (I'm greatly simplifying his more detailed analysis here), this leads to Americans working a lot and earning a lot, France and Germany trading income for more free time, and Brits working like Americans to have the economic per capita output of France and Germany.

This is not a good situation to be in to face additional economic challenges. This does not mean that the economy will implode (which would be rather unlikely), but it does create unnecessary stress.

[1] http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/...

[2] https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/economicoutputandproductivity...

[3] http://piketty.blog.lemonde.fr/2017/01/09/of-productivity-in...

reply


What exactly would you expect to change when nothing has actually changed yet?

What you're saying is as disingenuous as me saying that since all the horrible things people are afraid Trump didn't happy after the election before he came to power there was nothing to worry about.

reply


> What exactly would you expect to change when nothing has actually changed yet?

This is my view point:

Reputable well known economists and analysts: "If the UK votes to leave then the UK will suffer great economic consequences. As soon as in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2016 the UK will see a recession which will continue into 2017, 2018, ..."

A few months later the same people: "OK, 2016 was actually quite solid, but 2017 the shit will hit the fan"

A few months later the same reputable people: "OK, it seems like we need to make some corrections to our prognosis. There will be no recession, not even in 2017, but the economy will definitely not grow as fast as it would otherwise."

Me: "Why is still everyone hysteric. Seems like nobody knows what is really going on. Nothing bad happened yet. Let's chill and watch"

People from before: "Of course nothing has happened yet!!! Why did you think something should have happened by now? Who did tell you that, ey?"

Me: -.-

reply


The Pounds fell as an immediate result. Since then the economy has been held up by very strong consumer spending which can only last so long in the face of rising prices and increased capital inflows taking advantage of the weaker pound.

The decline is not going to be sudden it'll be a gradual thing as companies move staff out and new investment fails to happen.

I'm guessing that your let's chill and watch comes from a secure position. There are people who 10% increases in prices makes a massive difference and they can't afford to just 'chill and watch.' This is going to have very big consequences.

reply


The UK economy will not collapse because of this, but it will cost them billions in the short term and a few basis points of yearly GDP growth for the next decade, and that really adds up.

What's even worse is that the UK leaving the EU can destabilize the Euro, which is already on a knife's edge. If the Euro collapses we'll get a worldwide recession, with a staggering human cost.

It's too easy to dismiss concerns as doomsaying. We know from history that civilization doesn't progress in a linear manner. It's entirely possible for societies to make mistakes that take a century to recovery from, and the EU and the US are not invulnerable.

reply


Doomsday predictions make headlines, and balanced responses do not. People like black and white even though most topics are nuanced.

reply


The worst effects will be felt when the UK is booted from the EU single market. UK trade policy has been based around being an entry point of products from elsewhere into the EU. When that goes poof, a whole lot of trade will go directly from the world to the EU countries and those areas will do their very best to make free trade agreements with the EU. The UK will simply lose out. That's the jackhammer awaiting the UK.

reply


> Also I seriously don't think of the Brexit that the UK leaves Europe.

What do you mean by "Europe" here? I guess you don't mean the Union nor the geographical continent (since the UK is obviously leaving one and staying in the other), so you must mean something else, but I'm not sure what.

reply


Sure, what could possibly go wrong with a radical decision taken by a narrow majority, with a significant part of the voters that supported it having racist motivations (even if the concept of Brexit itself is not racist), others motivated by lies (millions to the NHS et al) and the vast majority of economists describing it as a shoot in the foot?

I don't think it will be "doomsday" either, but I think believing that things won't go downwards is an exercise in self-fooling.

reply


I agree with your observations entirely. It seems the UK is gripped by mass hysteria. Close friends of mine appear to believe this is the end of the world.

I'm looking forward to this all being behind us.

reply


The EU has been giving favours to the UK for decades. A better deal is not possible; the best next thing would be something like Norway, but since the UK doesn't want free movement, that is also out.

reply


Similar to yourself, I'm an EU citizen living in the UK. The sheer hysteria from certain quarters is getting a bit much and my social media use has definitely changed in the past few months (not going on it as much due to the sheer bile on display).

As to work and the economy, I guess we'll see. My company is expanding at a good rate, and if worst came to worst then I could up sticks and bring my family home.

This isn't the end of history. It's one country leaving a political block, one that has it's pros and many cons. The majority decided they want out. That's the way it is.

reply


It doesn't help the EU is acting like a petulant wronged partner. We didn't even cheat on you!

I mean, seriously, £68 billion for stuff we're not going to be able to use? Grow up and rework your budget. No trade negotiations until we leave?

It makes them look like utter fools, one dose of actual democracy deciding they've had enough of backdoor federalisation and they're threatening every punishment they can think of.

I know others now express regret at voting leave, but I now start to have the opposite, I voted remain and the way Junker et al. are acting is a stark reminder at how undemocratic, bureaucratic and unrepresentative of its citizens the EU is.

reply


Petulant? It is your comment that seems quite emotional; "Grow up", "utter fools", etc. It is entirely rational for the EU to try to get the best possible deal they can.

reply


> No trade negotiations until we leave?

No trade negotiations until we official notify the EU that we are leaving, which makes nothing but sense from the EUs perspective.

reply


I sincerely hope that today (and obviously the day it actually happens) isn't something that I look back on with sadness in the future. I live in the UK, and am really saddened by the way that politics is 'progressing' - in fact, regressing to a time where nationalism seems to be the voice, and one which I think will inevitably lead to conflict. Combined with the Trump situation in the USA, I am extremely pessimistic about the future - more so of my four step children, who are all going to reap the adult world that people such as Johnson, Gove and Farage have sewn.

reply


Nationalism may have a voice but it hasn't been defeated on the continent at all. Golden Dawn, 5 Star Movement, Front Nationale, AfD. UKIP are currently polling 10% in the UK and have just lost their only MP (who it turns out only joined them to marginalise Farage in any EU referendum).

There's a case to be made that the increasing centralisation of Europe is provoking a national reaction in members states. You don't have to be Greek or Italian to empathise with why people might not be happy with their situation or the "German" approach to solving it.

I'm hoping that with the return of a lot of powers to Parliaments (be they Westminster or devolved) that there will be more of a distinction between parties and more debate around policies. The public will have to own far more than we currently do - the most high profile recent example is the "Tampon Tax", everyone seems to acknowledge it shouldn't exist but politicians currently shrug and say "Europe". That excuse is going away.

reply


We had plenty of conflict while part of the EU: the Falklands, Iraq, the IRA, Bosnia for example.

It wasn't nationalism which caused conflicts in Europe, it was a lack of democracy.

reply


Well, you didn't see a war between Germany and England though... Bosnia, Iraq etc were not part of the EU. The point was to create a closely integrated Europe so that war would become unthinkable just like a war between England and Scotland is unthinkable now. Of course it was nationalism which caused conflicts in Europe. Did democracy prevent Russia to invade Ukraine? UK simply decided the European project is not worth it and they are better off trading as an independent country than part of a european family. This may prove true but we will have to see and for how long. If the EU reforms and sticks together I fail to see how leaving it is a good choice. I hope this will make EU stronger and more competitive as UK will force their hand to do more.

reply


I'd argue we didn't see a war between Germany and England, or Britain as we are these days, as we were occupying them in the aftermath until 1949 and maintained a British Army of the Rhine there until 1994. The Allies also established a new Constitution and political consensus that is vehemently anti-war - witness German reluctance to be involved in fighting in recent NATO and other coalition conflicts.

There's also the small matter that the Russians were effectively still occupying half of Germany until the late 1980s. The origins of the EU came that trade prevents wars. The Democratic Peace Thesis likes to discount all sorts of countries as "not a democracy", a good example of No True Scotsman. Given we're seeing Turkey rapidly heading towards dictatorship, Hungary's far right leadership despite being an EU member, and all the problems the US is going through it is a salient reminder that just because you are a democracy doesn't mean you stay one. One of the pretty unique things about the UK in the EU is its political history - France is on its 5th Republic, Germany has only been reunified within living memory, Italy's system is from 1946 etc. You can see how relatively new, potentially fragile systems of Government might want to prevent resurgences of problems, especially under the shadow of the Cold War.

Edit to add: Oh - there's also this thing called NATO as well. When two countries are in a military alliance they also tend to avoid going to war with each other. NATO is of course also the body that intervened far more decisively than the EU in the Bosnian and Kosovan Wars - those pesky examples of genocide in Europe that people overlook about how fantastic and peaceful we are as a continent.

reply


Based on statistics I would say that any war between the UK and Germany is more likely to be inflicted by Germany... just saying...

reply


Does it matter who started? I don't think blaming one state or another helps much once the nukes take off.

reply


> Did democracy prevent Russia to invade Ukraine?

Russian democracy is a charade at this point.

reply


Russia isn't exactly democratic.

reply


Falklands happened "because of the EU"? Thats news to me. I thought it happened because the UK needs the oil reserves to prop up its broken economy.

reply


Except I didn't say that the Falklands happened because of the EU, did I? It happened because Argentina invaded British sovereign territory, and the British defended it. Interestingly, not a single other EU country aided the UK.

reply


Would this be the same EU that wasn't founded for another 13 years?

While we're putting forward spurious facts not a single non-EU country aided the UK.

reply


Not true. Chile was a vital ally, http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/southamerica/falkl... The United States secretly provided satellite imagery and telecommunications during the conflict but was careful to project a neutral stance in public.

Also France was perhaps ambivalent about the conflict, http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/defence/9767736/Thatc... Certainly support from EU countries was not easily visible.

Sorry for the links from the Telegraph since there a clear source of bias there but there are plenty of other references which can back these up.

reply


That link showed that France did help the UK. Also they provided ports in West Africa for UK ships as well as details of all the weapon systems sold to the Argentinians. At least as much help as the Chileans.

reply


> Would this be the same EU that wasn't founded for another 13 years?

Yes; the same one, too, that grew out of the EEC founded 35 years prior.

reply


So your argument is that the Economic body that was the EEC was supposed to help the UK fight a war half a world away because.....reasons?

reply


I haven't said anything of the sort; I don't have enough knowledge of the period to comfortably comment on it.

I only commented above to explain why, it seemed, you were disagreeing on whether the multi-European-country group existed before the Falklands conflict.

Highlighting the Economic in EEC hardly seems relevant either, seeing as the EU is basically just MaastrichtTreaty(EEC) - a treaty which insofar I'm aware makes no mention of supporting member states' wars "because.....reasons" or otherwise.


France aided the UK and was the UK's best ally during the campaign. They declared an arms embargo against Argentina, they allowed use of french controlled ports in West Africa, they provided lots of information about Exocet missiles and they aided British intelligence in preventing Argentina obtaining more of them.

Our biggest "frenemies" during the Falklands were the USA and Israel. Israel were selling them arms (or attempting to) throughout the war and the USA was neutral (with lots of Argentinian sympathy) until their hand was forced.

reply


No, they were simply saying that being part of the E.U didn't preclude conflict.

reply


> "because of the EU"

Weird you put that in quotes, because the only even remotely similar quotation of GP's I can find is "while part of the EU"...

reply


If anything, the existence of the EU almost certainly prevented things getting worse. While British warships were busy heading down to reclaim the Falklands, Spain was on the verge of invading Gibraltar...

reply


Citation needed? All I could find was that Argentina had plans to sink ships in Gibraltar.

reply


But that suggests that the UK itself lacks democracy. If the UK doesn't change because of this, how will staying in or leaving the EU change that?

reply


The UK does lack democracy. It has an unelected upper house and elections for the lower house are profoundly undemocratic. I have never lived anywhere in the UK where my vote counted for General Elections.

reply


>> "It wasn't nationalism which caused conflicts in Europe, it was a lack of democracy."

The Yugoslav wars were centred around nationalism. The Irish conflict, again was centred around nationalism and civil rights (you can't seriously think there wasn't democracy in Ireland?).

reply


> It wasn't nationalism which caused conflicts in Europe, it was a lack of democracy.

This is infuriatingly vague.

What are you complaining about? That the various EU councils aren't directly elected? Well, they are all delegates of politicians who have been elected in their home country. And to have a direct election makes no sense, because it's not like a Swede will vote for an Italian politician. For that to happen the EU would have to turn into some kind of United States of Europe, but "surprisingly" people who complain about a lack of democracy also always want their own home country to remain autonomy. Which is a driving force in the exact opposite direction: less direct democracy, let the elected politicians duke things out while trying to work towards the best interest of their people.

I mean this is international legislation we are talking about, trying to navigate the different laws and customs of each individual EU member. It's inherently goddamn complicated and it's probably for the best that we let the elected officials deal with it for the most part.

Or is it about the supposed "unelected bureaucrats in Europe telling us what to do!" Because that's another part that I find really fucking annoying about Eurosceptics who talk out of their ass: the complaint that EU makes things more complicated and creates more red tape, when there hasn't been any other project remotely as effective at reducing as much bureaucracy from the European continent as the European Union.

You hear these complaints of "They're wasting time on creating more red tape and banning curved bananas!"? Because that too is nonsense, to the point that there is an entire blog dedicated to debunking such Euromyths[0]. Here, I'll give you an explicit example of one that I investigated myself:

On the 29th of May 2014 the Telegraph[1], the Daily Mail[2], the Independent[3] all published virtually identical articles accusing the EU of being out to ban classic perfumes. The next day the Times (sorry, no link) did the same.

None of the articles mentioned a source (of course), but they turned out to be rewritten versions of a Reuters article from a day earlier[4], pulling paragraphs out of context and omitting key information. The actual proposal consisted of a ban on three ingredients, and an increase of the number of ingredients that have to be clearly labelled, because they have been shown to be significantly allergenic.

A special report by Reuters from 2012[5] actually discussed much stronger restrictions that the perfume industry feared for, in anticipation of a report on allergenic ingredients by the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety. Moreover, that 2012 article discussed how the perfume industry has already been changing many of its formulas for decades, and went on to explain how a new labelling regulation – enforced by the same proposed legislation – would force them to disclose many (allergenic) ingredients of their secret formulas. Among other things, this would make it harder for brands to get away with changing their formulas unnoticed.

By contrast, the 2014 Reuters article indicates that the final changes were fairly non-controversial, likely because the EU held a number of public consultations with the perfume industry between 2012 and 2014. In other words: the European Union had been transparent to and cooperative with the cosmetics industry in implementing changes to its perfume regulation.

Now here's the real kicker: when researching this, we discovered that the main legislation surrounding cosmetic products – Regulation 1223/2009 – replaced the old directive of over 3500 pages, which was patched with 55 amendments and full of incoherent terminology, with a single coherent regulation of about 200 pages, greatly reducing costs for the cosmetic industry. Not that anyone took notice of that. And before you blame that old 3500 page document on the EU, realise that that was basically all the separate national laws thrown together onto one heap of amendments - hardly the EU's fault. Read the press release here[6].

A 3500 page document! Mind you, that wasn't the fault of of the EU, that represented the underlying, incompatible laws of the various member countries. And the EU fixed that and simplified it to a universal 200 pages, applicable everywhere. Do you have any idea how much administration costs that saves across the continent?

And this happens again and again, and you never hear anyone talk of this.

[0] http://blogs.ec.europa.eu/ECintheUK/euromyths-a-z-index/

[1] http://fashion.telegraph.co.uk/beauty/newsfeatures/TMG108620...

[2] http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2642389/Now-EU-rules...

[3] http://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/iconic-chane...

[4] http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-eu-perfume-idUKKBN0E30GE201...

[5] http://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-perfume-idUSBRE8BF0...

[6] http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-08-184_en.htm?locale...

reply


The EU does have direct elections: See the European Parliament.

reply


My theory on brexit has been for a long time now that, after entangling the EU with the Euro, and globalization actually hurting the first-world EU, the UK is simply attempting to isolate it's vulnerabilities to the coming impacts of globalization.

If my theory is true, it means essentially that brexit is designed not to create wealth in the UK, but to make the losses less than the rest of the world by comparison.

With such a large surveillance state though, and a massive propaganda operation wing, the UK has done a good job confusing it's people into the core reasons because to admit them would be to admit the weaknesses of the global monetary system it has had a large part in fostering on the world through the IMF, the World Bank, and it's large central banking system.

reply


Whatever one may think of the politics or if one's country should join/leave, it's absolutely true that EU has been a big factor in keeping the peace between European nations for decades. The Nobel Peace Prize to EU got a lot of criticism because of politics, but I think it was important to show that EU has helped keep the peace.

reply


From what deeps analysis does this certainty come from? Seems like a propaganda point to me. Of course we cannot say what would have happened without the EU or how that would have come to pass, but I think the burden is on your side for showing that Europe could have gone to war without the EU.

If the question 'why peace?' was come at in a different context, in my opinion the EU would simply not rank as a primary cause. It would be something like (in order)

  - Mutually Assured Destruction
  - US/Soviet military dominance
  - German Holocaust Shame after WW2
  - Rising living standards/post war cultural revolution.
  - End of Empire as a plausible goal for a nation
Furthermore, the UK wasn't a member for decades, and I don't think war was viewed as a possibility at the time it did join.

reply


> keeping the peace between European nations for decades

It really doesn't do anyone any favours to make claims like this; the breakup of Yugoslavia and the associated genocides were hideous:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakup_of_Yugoslavia

(cards on table: I'm very pro-EU)

reply


I don't buy this argument. There was a long period of peace after Waterloo in 1815. After WW1 the powers of Europe were still big players on the world stage and Germany still felt it had some sort of imperialist destiny to fulfill. After world war two Europe was exhausted and reliant on the usa for protection from the warsaw pact.

reply


I know there has been intra-nation peace in western Europe since the end of WWII, but how do we know it was due to the EU?

Both the peace and the EU would seem to as easily explained by the post war situation where European nations were now second tier economicly, and threatened by a big external nation. The reward for war was no longer there, and the need for cooperation was high.

reply


> European nations were now second tier economicly, and threatened by a big external nation.

Wasn't this also true for eg WW1?

Even with the same actors

reply


This has been the longest period of Peace in Western Europe in history by a massive margin. That's evidence. Non top tier countries used to fight all the time in Europe before.

reply


Can we really say that it's the EU though? Europe has many international organizations that include member nations. Is the EU responsible or NATO or the UN or a simple exhaustion of war and extreme nationalism? The EU as it exists today has been alive fewer than 30 years! That's a blip in time.

Europe will remain strong, regardless of this, won't it?

reply


> Can we really say that it's the EU though?

For some conflicts, yes. The Good Friday agreement in Ireland is a legal fiction, only possible because of the EU. Basically, the border vanishes because both sides are members of the EU and thus, via the EU have the right to move across that border at any time for any purpose.

reply


Are British HN'ers taking any mitigating steps due to this whole situation?

I'm currently in the process of incorporating in the Netherlands, and it turns out setting up a Ltd is a lot more expensive over there than in the UK. I just don't feel that the UK will make good use of my tax receipts any more, so I'm almost obligated to take my work elsewhere.

reply


Look at Cyprus. Bit more expensive in setting up. Stupidly cost effective at running and taxation, especially when not tax resident.

reply


EU Citizen here, living in the UK or "wherever I may roam".

I have my Ltd in the UK. I am sticking to the UK for the time being, and will keep a close eye at:

1) Tax scheme/calculations for dividends.

2) Ability to transfer money in & out and at what cost (in the extreme case of Capital Controls or limiting transfers abroad).

3) Exchange Rate of GBP against EUR, USD, and a couple more so I make sure that my payments are not losing 10% on the get-go.

All the above are extreme situations. If I feel that my income/finances are threatened, then I will act, otherwise I will continue to support UK economy as UK has been "supporting" me (not really), these years.

reply


Do let us know if the GBP ever tumbles against the EUR or USD.

reply


The EUR hasn't exactly been rock solid against USD in recent years.

reply


Hmm...it started at $1.1686. And now it is at $1.09, so 6% off.

reply


It already did. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/gbpusd=X?ltr=1 or https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/gbpeur=X?ltr=1 Click 2Y.

reply


To be honest - one of the most disheartening parts of this experience is the lack of coherent opposition to the process being carried out. It's like we've moved quickly from a slender majority in a doubtful referendum to an almost entire acceptance that the consequence must be the 'hard' brexit narrative.

The only voices actively trying to counter that are former prime ministers (sorry Tony - right message, really really wrong guy) and the Lib Dems who lack the political presence at the moment.

When do we get a meaningful opposition to this?

reply


I think the problem is that a lot of Brexit support came from the working class - Labour supporters typically. So Labour are left to accept Brexit but push for a soft version which is what they seem to be doing (at least that's how it appeared in PMQ's today). Again though the problem is a lot of their base seem to want a hard Brexit so meaningful opposition with increased support isn't likely.

reply


No, I'm not. Not sure why you'd feel the UK would make less good use of your tax receipts.

UK corporation tax is on the way down. It'd be higher in NL anyway than in the UK. Enjoy the cheaper rates and if you really feel obligated, give the surplus direct to whatever cause you want. I doubt going via the EU is the most efficient way of doing that.

reply


> Are British HN'ers taking any mitigating steps due to this whole situation?

Campaigning for the Liberal Democrats.

reply


If only there was a snowball's chance in hell of this achieving something. (disclosure: party member)

reply


indeed, but NOT campaigning is guaranteeing party death (disclosure: party member). The lib dems are pretty useless right now, but they may have a big swing next election and they need keeping alive until then. Generally, they're the only sane party. Mostly because it's easy to have ideals when you're not in power.

reply


It's really sad that the Brits didn't succeed in getting rid of the first-past-the-post system. Here in the Netherlands with our somewhat extreme version of proportional representation we still have similar problems, but they seem to be much less than over there.

reply


We didn't have a chance at PR. Highly emotive[1] and ridiculous[2] campaigning from the No side saw to that, much in the same way as it saw to Brexit.

[1]https://static.guim.co.uk/sys-images/Admin/BkFill/Default_im...

[2]http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-SkJXglPtoq0/TW6vXWrtyuI/AAAAAAAADO...

reply


Yeah this. The fact they got completely played by the Conservatives in the last coalition, and failed to achieve their main goal (they lost the voting reform referendum they bargained everything away for), I am even more gloomy about the LD's prospects than I am Britain as a whole's. Maybe the Labour party will schism, and a new, strong lib-left party will form. One can but hope.

reply


I'm a party member - what's the best way to get more involved with the party?

reply


Depends where you are, but I'd say: find the contact details for your local party branch, and see if you can help with campaigning for the local elections this May.

At 11% in the polls we're not going to stop Brexit right now, but certainly (where I live) we have a real chance of becoming part of the local administration for the first time since 2005. From little acorns...

reply


I'm formally getting EU citizenship (which I'm lucky enough to be entitled to as a citizen of Ireland). There is going to be increased demand for this, particularly as people realise that there is going to be a hard border (which seems inevitable, given the statements on freedom of movement). I won't actually move, but I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of personal and small businesses move in exactly the way you're suggesting.

reply


How are you applying for EU citizenship? All I can find is that it is automatically granted to all Nationals if member states. I.e. if you are Irish then you automatically have EU citizenship.

Is there anything else you can do?

reply


The letter specifically calls for ensuring there is no hard border.

reply


They can call for whatever they want, it's going to happen in some shape or form. To be honest, any border controls between NI/ROI will be a nightmare for people and with the political situation disintegrating in NI again there couldn't be a worse time for it.

reply


It's virtually impossible to have tight and effective immigration controls, and open EU border. Also if UK ever passes laws that allow produce with EU import restrictions to be available it will mean hard customs border too... NI is at a genuine risk of crisis, or soft Brexit.

reply


>> NI is at a genuine risk of crisis, or soft Brexit.

To be fair, we are in crisis 90% of the time. This just adds fuel to the fire.

reply


At least the assembly is working well... :-O


Why are EU countries allowed to have borders but the USA cannot?

Genuinely curious.

On this side of the pond its double plus ungood badthink to support borders of any sort, which makes discussion about the importance of borders in UK/EU sound really weird on this side of the pond.

reply


> Why are EU countries allowed to have borders but the USA cannot?

The USA has always had borders, and absolutely is allowed to have them.

> On this side of the pond its double plus ungood badthink to support borders of any sort

No, it's not. It's just one set of extremists as to what the rules should be at the border portrays any disagreement with them as being opposed to borders (the same group does the same kind of generalization on other issues as well) to avoid engaging in debate about the substance of their proposals on the rules. There's a very small minority of actual open borders supporters, and except for the one group that rhetoricallt conflates that small group with their larger opponents, they basically are irrelevant in policy debate.


Which is just wishful thinking brought onto paper. That part isn't going to be legally binding in any way.

reply


A couple of Daily Mail articles about refugees crossing the border and that could change in a hurry.

reply


To be honest I'm just staring blankly into space and wondering if us Londoners can secede from the rest of the UK somehow.

reply


Does supporting Scottish independence count?

reply


Strongly considering this. The privacy issues caused by the Tories is also a factor. Thankfully I'm securely enough employed that the economic impact shouldn't be too bad for me personally, if it were to go through.

reply


AFAIK incorporating in Netherlands is very cheap. You need 1 euro starting capital and the notary fee, which is a few hundred euros. Are you referring to the initial incorporation costs or the ongoing tax burden?

reply


A few hundred euros is a lot more than the UK. You can get the whole thing done in the UK for like £15.

reply


Yes, but you do get tax breaks if you have a small company, such as Mkb-winstvrijstelling, which is 14% of the profit.

There is nothing similar in the UK AFAIK.

reply


In the middle of investigating the costs and feasibility of moving to the Far East.

The petty racism behind this, plus loss in two years time of my ability to move to any country in the EU, makes me very sad.

reply


If petty racism here annoys you, just you wait til you get to Japan/China/Wherever you're going. Stone ages over there.

reply


If you live and work in the UK, you are tax domiciled here, irregardless of where you incoperate.

reply


I'm not British but I live in the UK - I have based my entire life here, family, house, job, car, everything - and a year ago, I would have never considered leaving, this is my home. But right now, I'm weighting my options. I'm a huge believer in the European Union, so why would I want to live in a country that's not in it? And increasingly, I think the answer is - I wouldn't. So although I haven't started packing yet, if, for example, it turns out I have to get a visa to stay in the country that I consider my home, then I will most likely pack everything and leave to a different EU country that is more welcoming.

reply


I have had the pleasure over the last few years or working in the UK with so many excellent people from elsewhere in the EU - from Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Portugal to name a few.

It really upsets me that the inclusive welcoming culture that we used to have (not to mention the economic benefits) is being destroyed.

reply


Getting a visa isn't so onerous is it? Compared with the hassle of upping your roots and moving your family?

reply


I can't speak for gambiting, but I'm also going to leave the UK as a direct consequence of Brexit. It's not that it would be impossible to get some visa if I really wanted, it's that revoking the freedom of movement sends a strong signal that they don't want us here.

When I was choosing where I'd go for university, the UK wouldn't have even made the shortlist if moving here was even slightly more inconvenient than just walking in. The only thing the UK had going for it is that I already knew the language. There are plenty of other places in Europe where skilled labour is in demand.

reply


From speaking to other EU nationals who've made their home in the UK it's more feeling like they're no longer welcome than the legal burden which is making them think about leaving.

reply


its just an instance of the classic overly emotional "these people dont want me here so fuck them, who are they to ask me to acquire a formality".

OP could just as well seek naturalization if hes actually spent his entire life there.

reply


He was naturalised.

reply


If hes a citizen of the UK, he certainly wont need a visa to stay.


Today is the day that David Cameron's legacy is solidified: The hubristic toff who saw his nation as a play thing.

reply


He gambled 64 million people's livelihoods to defend his party against another, that right now, doesn't even have a sitting MP (for those outside the UK, that's the UK Independence Party).

There's tables at Vegas that haven't seen that level of loss.

reply


> oesn't even have a sitting MP

While technically true, that's deliberately misleading to those not familiar with the UK. That party got 3,881,099 votes (12.7% of all, making them the third biggest in results) but the craziness of the First Past The Post meant that didn't translate to seats.

reply


While FPTP is responsible for its own share of distortions, in this case it's the use of Single Member Electorates that was the primary cause of UKIPs poor seat-for-vote return.

For example, something very similar happened in the last Australian Federal election, which doesn't use FPTP (it uses full preferential voting) but does also use Single Member Electorates: The Greens got 1,385,650 first preference votes, also making them the third-biggest party, for the return of 1 seat (out of 150).

reply


You seem to be forgetting the part where the British people voted to leave the EU.

reply


> You seem to be forgetting the part where the British people voted to leave the EU.

A minority voted to leave the EU.

reply


Errr, no there was a clear majority vote for leaving the EU.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Results_of_the_United_Kingdom_...

reply


Not of the total electorate almost 30% did not vote passing major constitutional changes on such a small majority is counter to all custom and practice - A local Allotment society would not pass a rule change like this.


With 72% turnout. I'm highlighting how stupid the idea that this is the will of the people is in reality.

reply


Of course it was the will of the people. Those who didn't bother to cast their vote didn't get a say.


Corbyn for Labour Party: "There are Conservatives who want to use Brexit to turn this country into a low-wage tax haven." Well, full automation = no wages at all, ehehe. I am not sure how it is going to end and it is not my strict business anyway but there is a chance, not a slim chance imho, we may well see some sort of sci-fi dystopian UK emerging from this process. Interesting times ahead. Disclaimer: spent five years in the UK on the cusp of the 2007-8 financial crash and could see this was going to happen somehow someday, all starting from there and from perverse globalisation enhancing inequalities imho.

reply


>As Article 50 is triggered today, many European expats in Britain, as well as European-minded locals, are packing up, moving on or eyeing up their options. Brexit brain drain could spell disaster for industries like technology already facing shortages of skilled talent.

Sorry, what about the brain drain when those "European expats" came from their countries into the UK?

Or that doesn't matter because it was all "within EU" anyway?

Still, UK hadn't paid for their education and other benefits while they were growing up in their native countries, and their native countries didn't get taxes from those people while they were living in the UK.

And those countries would also like to have their scientists etc stay and work there to improve the country's industry and economy.

Brain drain works both ways. You can't lament brain drain from an economy that actually caused brain drain, and now those brains leave it.

reply


What about the brains who never moved now moving away?

I am British and have lived here for nearly 40 years. I'm currently looking at an Irish passport (Irish wife) or maybe France. My taxes and know how will be better put to use somewhere our values (openness, tolerance, mutual respect) agree.

reply


This story is going to get very boring very quickly.

Little will be decided until close to the deadline in two years.

In the meantime life will go on as normal as it has for the last year.

What is much more interesting is what will happen shortly in France and whether the phenomena that led to Trump and Brexit are repeated elsewhere in Europe.

reply


So far it's looking good. Wilders did not make significant headway in NL, AfD is down significantly in the polls in Germany and the EU politician who returned to head the SPD in Germany has dramatically reversed that party's flagging poll numbers.

Opinion polling for the expected 2nd round of polling in the French presidential elections put Macron at almost 2/3rd majority vs. Le Pen.

Overall, pro-EU sentiment in EU member nations is rising.

reply


The Guardian have published the letter on Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/document/343396953/PM-Letter-to-EU-Co...

reply


Hopefully, like Trump in the US, this will wake them up.

reply


Who? And wake up to what? To do what?

reply


The people of the UK.

I had the feeling they were resting on the inherited wealth of their empire for rather long now. They always wanted special treatments in the EU. They even pay mad bucks on their royals for basically nothing.

Maybe this Brexit will go down bad and they will change their ways and join the EU in 10-20 years as 'real' members.

But I don't have many hopes in that. Probably they will end up like Switzerland or something :/

reply


>They even pay mad bucks on their royals for basically nothing.

Royal family costs the UK £307m (highest number) with a revenue from them of £500m [1]. Seems like good business to keep paying for them.

1. https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2013/07/is...

reply


Interesting, didn't know that :)

reply


Look into the Crown estate if you're interested, that's how they make a lot of their money, with any profits going back to the treasury AFAIK.

reply


Shouldn't this estate make the same money even without them spending money on this extravagant lifestyle?


Democracy is a double-edged sword. I may not like the way it cuts sometimes, but no way in hell I'll ever put it down.

reply


>> I may not like the way it cuts sometimes, but no way in hell I'll ever put it down.

Why not? It's not a perfect process and blindly accepting it because 'democracy is good' is dangerous.

Personally I'm against Brexit and don't think we should go through with it. BUT the reason I don't think we should go through with it is that most voters were woefully uninformed or completely misinformed. Both sides were lied to and manipulated. Having a referendum on an issue that experts fail to understand is just plain idiotic. If there was a way to have a well informed vote and it didn't go my way I would accept it without complaint.

reply


#PunishUK

reply


I'm British but live in the EU. I've been watching this from the outside and it makes me so very sad and despondent. Forgetting any inconvenience on my part (of which there are very few -I likely have access to an EU passport.).

It's fucking stupid. No ifs, no buts, no apologies and respecting of alternate opinions. Just fucking stupid. Every single reason for leaving (other than "leave so the EU can get on without UK obstructions) has been debunked. Poeple protest voted, they voted with feelings instead of sense. They ignored people who knew what they were talking about and went with idiotic soundbites. I don't know what the actual fuck is going through the minds of our government, but it's not sense.

Hell, it's going ahead. We don't have the manpower, experience or knowledge to replace things that have been done with the EU. The boring administration. Standards, procedures... All the little details that mean the difference between something that works and something that doesn't.

I trust the EU oversight much further than the bunch of fools in the UK. Too entwined with their own interests. Who has bought them, why are they so scared of newspapers, why they seem utter cowards... We have some wonderful examples of how education and arrogance can seem like intelligence.

Aaaand yup, this is a rant now. I shall carry on, because now I'm finding it a little cathartic.

I'm not left wing, not right. I earn well above the average. I'm a pragmatist and I firmly believe that having strong and successful neighbours is good. I do not want a neighbour that throws the metaphorical shite over the fence. There are poorer countries in the EU. Movement is good between countries and those that people complain about will not bother taking the leap when their home country is made attractive enough not to.

Nothing is perfect. The EU is far from it, because it involves people... But they move slowly in a direction of interest to its citizens. Not just in the interest of the people of those governments.

It's been pissed away by liars and imbeciles now. I cannot unite behind it in the same way I would try to stop idiots from walking off a cliff, rather than joining them.

Possibly a little harsh. Probably not though.

reply


Look at the bright side, I live in the US where our president and his staff are quite literally morons.

reply


The US will have the chance to make a different decision in 4 years and then again in 4 years after that. The UK will not.

reply


I do not envy the USA right now either. Can we agree we're both being shafted from above?

reply


It's rather notable that the UK has the option of aborting this process during the 2 years. (According to an EU official who's name I forget), it's incredibly unlikely that anyone will go back on this though. The uncertainty of having this option available is bad for the UK though. Markets hate uncertainty.

reply


It doesn't have the option per se: it can ask to abort it, and it can do so with the agreement of the 27. Also, the 27 can agree to a date far off in the future (it doesn't have to be two years).

It seems staggeringly unlikely that they would allow us to abort without a major change in relationship, though, and politically things would need to get extremely difficult for the UK for that to become palatable. All the exceptions and discounts we get right now would absolutely cease.

reply


What is the precise source for the statement "it can [abort the process] with the agreement of the 27"? It's not in Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

reply


There is no restriction anywhere on the content or effect of the agreement reached under Article 50, so in principle the exit terms could be readmission, which is equivalent to aborting the process by universal agreement (it could also be to extend the term for which they are still in the EU pending exit indefinitely, with the same effect.)

Once Article 50 is triggered, there are two possibilities: either they are out with no special status in two years because no other agreement is reached before that time, or some agreement is reached within two years which gives some other terms, which terms are nowhere restricted.

reply


A new European parliament resolution, which is yet be ratified.

"the UK will be able to revoke its notification of article 50 but this must be “subject to conditions set by all EU27 so they cannot be used as a procedural device or abused in an attempt to improve the actual terms of the United Kingdom’s membership”.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/29/first-eu-re...

reply


The 27 member states may do anything relating to the EU as they may simply change the rules. Including extending the negotiating period.

reply


Does it?

I thought Article 50 was very much a 'hand grenade', once the pin is out there's no going back. If the two years run out without an agreement being reached, doesn't the UK just get chucked out and revert to WTO rules?

reply


I think Article 50 doesn't mention it. I'm not sure anybody can really be sure unless it's tested in court.

reply


http://nordic.businessinsider.com/eu-brexit-resolution-artic...

Says "leaked document"

reply


> "subject to conditions set by all EU27 so they cannot be used as a procedural device or abused in an attempt to improve the actual terms of the United Kingdom's membership."

Is an interesting quote. It implies that everyone has to be in agreement? So one country could veto our remaining?

I'm assuming any remaining being agreed would also be subject to us losing special privileges we enjoyed yesterday.

Who knows what the final process will be following negotiations & interpretations.

reply


I've been wondering about this as I thought the same.

In the last few days though many news outlets have been using phrases such as "irrevocable process" and it's plainly not clear what the situation is. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/0/date-will-article-50-trigg...

What have we signed up for?

reply


Great news. Of the four happiest countries in the world, three are European countries outside the EU. Autonomy is crucial to happiness.

reply


It's worth noting that all three of those countries are either in the EEA or have similar agreements. That means they're following EU rules without having a say in them. I'm not sure why you think they have more autonomy.

Additionally if you want to selectively quote statistics I can just come back with 4 out of the top 10 are EU nations. 7 out of the top 10 have to follow EU rules.

reply


Most of the world is outside of the EU. I don't think this correlation can stand.

reply


GP referred to European countries outside the EU though; not 'the world ... outside of the EU'.

The EU forms 510/743 millions of people in Europe, so GP's point is more valid than you claim.

reply


He also selectively quoted facts. 4/10 in the top 10 are EU countries.

Though if you want to actually look at the information all the nordics are in there of which 3 are in the EU and 2 are in the EEA.

reply


GP's muddled claim was "Autonomy is crucial to happiness". Given Denmark (an EU country) is number two (and has been number one three times in the past), his claim is wrong on it's face.

Edit: and that's without even addressing the ridiculous straw man of "autonomy" (all sovereign countries are autonomous - no country is forced to be or remain an EU member against their will)

reply


A wonderful example of an argument that isn't even wrong. For reference, see cherry-picking, confirmation bias, cum hoc ergo propter hoc.

reply


That's a pretty confused statement with not much relevance to this article or indeed brexit.

reply


A great thing about autonomy is the ability to quickly solve national problems. Compare and contrast non-EU Iceland and EU Greece. Both came near to collapse due to financial crises. Iceland jailed the bankers and recovered. Greece is in the EU straight-jacket, the corrupt bankers became kings and the people will be in debt bondage for decades.

Brexit is comparable to the Berlin Wall falling. Like the Soviet Union, the technocratic elites could not imagine it collapsing until the people willed it.

reply


> Greece is in the EU straight-jacket

The lack of freedom for Greece to manage its finances is because it's a member of the Euro, not the EU. That isn't really relevant to the UK.

And as far as I know, neither the Euro nor EU laws limited the Greeks' ability to prosecute their bankers. Is there a reason those are connected?

reply


What does that prove? Of the twenty least happy countries in the world, all are outside the EU.

reply


Now without the EU burden, the UK will truly prosper.

Cheers.

reply


How dare you challenge the common narrative!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: