Show HN: Book Mentions – books mentioned in popular podcasts
dworrad
8 minutes ago
fiatjaf
1 minute ago
I'm interested in building a long integrated web of book mentioned (with context) in other books, articles, podcasts whatever, all linked one with another, like dependency trees.
Not that this has anything to do with this post.
