Show HN: Construct 3, game making in the browser (construct.net)
13 points by AshleysBrain 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I've been an avid Construct 2 user for a long time now and I am really impressed with Construct 3. The performance is fantastic. I couldn't see use of any framework or library, is this all custom?

Sorry folks, we only launched yesterday, if you happen to see a 404 message please just visit: https://www.construct.net

I've been following Construct since the early days and it's amazing what a great following it has mustered. I keep seeing cool games made with Construct being posted in various indie game groups on Facebook. I initially disregarded it as a toy project you couldn't use to build real games but I was proven wrong.

Thanks for the comment! We're adjusting our language around promoting Construct 3 compared to Construct 2, we think we undersold it previously and it's been stuck with the "toy" feel. We're hoping to shed that moving forwards.

The link is a 404 Error.

For what it's worth though. I went to the homepage and it does seem like a really nice product that a lot of effort was put into. When I saw game maker I didn't expect to be as impressed but it seems far better than teh other web based game makers I've seen.

Although it requires the absolute latest Chrome (I was half a version back) which is interesting. I wonder what is in Chrome 57 that is required and not in Chrome 56.

CSS grid was the main reason: it's new in Chrome 57 and we use it heavily!

Sorry about the 404, shouldn't happen to everyone but we're working on it...

404 now fixed, sorry!

I get a 404 on this.

Fixing this now! Sorry!

Edit: Now fixed

