Ask HN: Hacker News users reading habits
15 points by pmcpinto 1 hour ago | 11 comments

I think it would be interesting to talk about our reading habits, so here there are some questions related with this topic:

- How many articles do you read each day?
- They're usually related to your job or to some side projects?
- Do you usually read about a variety of topics or it's focused in 2 or 3 topics only?
- Do you usually read during some time of the day or it's usually random?












