|
|Ask HN: Hacker News users reading habits
|
15 points by pmcpinto 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite
|I think it would be interesting to talk about our reading habits, so here there are some questions related with this topic:
- How many articles do you read each day?
- They're usually related to your job or to some side projects? - Do you usually read about a variety of topics or it's focused in 2 or 3 topics only?
- Do you usually read during some time of the day or it's usually random?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
During the workday, I check various sources of information about once an hour, unless I'm working on something that requires either research or flow.
I run an RSS collector to manage repeating sources of information and categorize them for me. I add sources as I come across them and clean it out about once every six months.
Everything I read during the workday is related to work, but that's about fifteen different topics.
reply