How I Let Disney Track My Every Move (gizmodo.com)
22 points by jgrahamc 2 hours ago





If you're in Disney World, it's safe to assume Disney is tracking you to some degree, Magic Band or no. They have staff. They have cameras everywhere. You sign up for Fast Pass and you buy their food. This isn't some government agency tracking you in your home or in the street where you have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

My guess is the vast majority of people appreciate the convenience of automatically getting a photo of themselves on a ride. To pull out another example of putting the tracker in the ears hats for kids, please tag my kid every way you can while we're there. My fear of losing them in a busy park far outweighs my concern that you know I took them on the Pooh Bear ride.

Previously: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9177105

(This is a longer article about the history of the thing.)

