For example, I'm lazy when it comes to exercise. If I could, I wouldn't do it ever. How did I overcome this and lose 70 - 80 pounds in 3 years? I tricked myself, all while being lazy. Instead of driving my car to work, I rode my bike. 2 1/2 miles to work. Then how do I get home? I have to ride my bike back home. 2 1/2 miles. 5 days a week. (Feel free to read more about my weight loss here if you are interested: https://mypost.io/post/no-bullshit-diet.)
I also love swimming.. absolutely love it, and its like the easiest sport, so a few laps in a pool for a half hour... no big deal! It all comes down to tricking your mind (and body) into doing things that you don't mind doing.
So I feel the author is definitely not wrong, but it all depends on the laziness type and style. I could have probably laid on the couch all day and prayed to lose weight, but I'm guessing that it wouldn't have done anything for me. Instead, I just turned my laziness into something I had to do. Rode my bike to work... uh oh, how do I get home? The same way I got to work! :)
reply
For example, I'm lazy when it comes to exercise. If I could, I wouldn't do it ever. How did I overcome this and lose 70 - 80 pounds in 3 years? I tricked myself, all while being lazy. Instead of driving my car to work, I rode my bike. 2 1/2 miles to work. Then how do I get home? I have to ride my bike back home. 2 1/2 miles. 5 days a week. (Feel free to read more about my weight loss here if you are interested: https://mypost.io/post/no-bullshit-diet.)
I also love swimming.. absolutely love it, and its like the easiest sport, so a few laps in a pool for a half hour... no big deal! It all comes down to tricking your mind (and body) into doing things that you don't mind doing.
So I feel the author is definitely not wrong, but it all depends on the laziness type and style. I could have probably laid on the couch all day and prayed to lose weight, but I'm guessing that it wouldn't have done anything for me. Instead, I just turned my laziness into something I had to do. Rode my bike to work... uh oh, how do I get home? The same way I got to work! :)
reply