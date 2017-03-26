Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Recompiling the Lost Vikings (ryiron.wordpress.com)
Thanks for good blog post, this just goes better and better.

I wonder what Blizzard thinks/would think of this effort ?

