Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Vivaldi browser releases new History (vivaldi.com)
36 points by jonmccull 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





> There is a reason for that – as a rule, browsers don’t really want you to use history. They want you to search and find things multiple times because search royalties are part of their business model.

I think that that's a little paranoid. There's just little demand for a revamped history tab. I like this change a lot, but it's certainly a case of not knowing I wanted it until I saw it.

reply


I've always wondered why browsers don't put the contents of pages I visit into something like clucene, so I can search pages in my history by their contents, not just their titles and metadata. I'm sure there are security and storage tradeoffs, but to me this seems like a much more complete solution than this revamped history UI.

reply


I'm a bit hesitant to use a closed source browser. Browsers these days have such a large attack surface... I wouldn't trust something that is not developed and updated in the open

reply


I would have moved to vivaldi a while ago if it were open source.

I've tried it out and it seems nice and powerful.

Yes I know they publish some source and no I don't use Chrome - for the same reason.

reply


There is "Otter Browser"[1] that is FOSS. It aims to be an Opera 12 clone (it doesn't use presto of course). I don't use it but it seems to have active development.

[1] https://otter-browser.org/

reply


As an "alternative browser" I prefer Brave. It seems to load tabs the fastest, even faster than Opera with its own native ad-blocking. I used to like Opera before, but I stopped using it when it was bought by that Chinese group, and after seeing what they did to Opera Max, and app I found essential for saving data roaming costs. But they pretty much killed its usefulness when they started pushing their ads through it all the time.

https://brave.com/

reply


I wonder if for a company with less security resources than Google, it actually more secure to develop to develop close-sourced? Is source helpful when developing exploits? Intuitively it seems that it would be extremely helpful for the devious minded-individual.

reply


Security researchers are very used to attacking binaries. The small bit of obscurity you get from hiding the source buys you very little security. And the most insecure internet-facing bits of code of the past decade - Flash and Acrobat PDF viewer - have always been closed source.

reply


Their browser based on Chromium and when there is source available it's at least possible to see how fast they apply security fixes from upstream. For end-user of product there no way closed source browser can ever be more secure.

reply


This seems like one of the first features that will make me want to use Vivaldi. It's a project I've been rooting for a while, and this might be the turning point for me.

reply


I am sure that Chrome users have similar if not higher level of history analytics/statistics but most of it seems to be only available to Google itself and not the end user.

Yes there is the web history Google provides but it is very basic level of access.

reply


Lots of nice touches here to visualise your browsing data in Vivaldi, and adding History as a side panel in the browser.

It's part of the 1.8 release of the browser launched today.

reply


Good, I don't think the visualisations are that helpful, but the timeline/calendar part is. Lots of things to do in browsing history.

reply


It would be great if Vivaldi implements all the features available in Vimium (chrome extension) natively.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: