Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Is there a community vetted guide to getting started with containers?
1 point
by
adtac
30 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
I feel like I'm way behind when it comes to container technologies like Docker, Kubernetes and stuff like that. So I was wondering if there was a community vetted guide to help me get started?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: