Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Is there a community vetted guide to getting started with containers?
1 point by adtac 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I feel like I'm way behind when it comes to container technologies like Docker, Kubernetes and stuff like that. So I was wondering if there was a community vetted guide to help me get started?





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: