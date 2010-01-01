Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sharp 80: TRS-80 Model III Emulator for Windows (sharp80.com)
This is cool. My dad threw away our TRS-80 when I was in high school, and I miss it. It was the one with the integrated monitor, I don't remember what model it was. My first computer.

The first in that line with an integrated monitor was a Model III. It was gray and smooth. The Model 4 looked practically identical but was white and textured.

I had both a III and a 4.

I get an error about the Direct X driver, then an unhandled exception dialog:

See the end of this message for details on invoking just-in-time (JIT) debugging instead of this dialog box.

Exception Text System.NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object. at Sharp80.SoundX.<Dispose>d__57.MoveNext() --- End of stack trace from previous location where exception was thrown --- at System.Runtime.CompilerServices.AsyncMethodBuilderCore.<>c.<ThrowAsync>b__6_0(Object state)

Loaded Assemblies mscorlib Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.NET/Framework64/v4.0.30319/mscorlib.dll ---------------------------------------- Sharp80 Assembly Version: 1.1.0.87 Win32 Version: 1.1.0.87 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/sharp80.exe ---------------------------------------- System.Windows.Forms Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Windows.Forms/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Windows.Forms.dll ---------------------------------------- System Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.dll ---------------------------------------- System.Drawing Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Drawing/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Drawing.dll ---------------------------------------- SharpDX Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.DLL ---------------------------------------- System.Runtime Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Runtime/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Runtime.dll ---------------------------------------- SharpDX.DXGI Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.DXGI.DLL ---------------------------------------- SharpDX.Direct2D1 Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.Direct2D1.DLL ---------------------------------------- SharpDX.DirectInput Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.DirectInput.DLL ---------------------------------------- System.Threading Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Threading/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Threading.dll ---------------------------------------- System.Collections Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Collections/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Collections.dll ---------------------------------------- System.Reflection Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Reflection/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Reflection.dll ---------------------------------------- System.Configuration Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Configuration/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Configuration.dll ---------------------------------------- System.Core Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Core/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Core.dll ---------------------------------------- System.Xml Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 built by: NETFXREL4STAGE CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Xml/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b77a5c561934e089/System.Xml.dll ---------------------------------------- SharpDX.Direct3D10 Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.Direct3D10.DLL ---------------------------------------- SharpDX.Mathematics Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.Mathematics.DLL ---------------------------------------- System.Runtime.InteropServices Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.Runtime.InteropServices/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.Runtime.InteropServices.dll ---------------------------------------- System.IO Assembly Version: 4.0.0.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.1087.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Windows/Microsoft.Net/assembly/GAC_MSIL/System.IO/v4.0_4.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a/System.IO.dll ---------------------------------------- System.ValueTuple Assembly Version: 4.0.1.0 Win32 Version: 4.6.24705.01 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/System.ValueTuple.DLL ---------------------------------------- SharpDX.XAudio2 Assembly Version: 3.1.0.0 Win32 Version: 3.1.0 CodeBase: file:///C:/Program%20Files%20(x86)/Sharp80/SharpDX.XAudio2.DLL ----------------------------------------

JIT Debugging To enable just-in-time (JIT) debugging, the .config file for this application or computer (machine.config) must have the jitDebugging value set in the system.windows.forms section. The application must also be compiled with debugging enabled.

For example:

<configuration> <system.windows.forms jitDebugging="true" /> </configuration>

When JIT debugging is enabled, any unhandled exception will be sent to the JIT debugger registered on the computer rather than be handled by this dialog box.

So... needs work : ) It does seem to run after that, though.

I'll try it at home on a different PC.

I am trying to run the DirectX installer. That seems like a really old installer -- 2010. I'll see if that fixes the startup error though.

My first computer was a Model I with 4K and Level 1 BASIC. I'd love to get this working. I'd love it more if I could make it emulate a Model 1 with Level 1 BASIC so my kids could try working through the original TRS-80 BASIC programming book like I did in 1977.

I have tried some other emulators recently and had no luck.

