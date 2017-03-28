Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Getting started with gameboy advance development
(
kylehalladay.com
)
15 points
by
johnfn
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Razengan
14 minutes ago
I really wish there was a modern, standardized handheld with an open-source OS and SDK for learning, tinkering, home-brew apps and indie games. The Switch form-factor with detachable controllers, but focusing on 2D graphics, would be perfect.
reply
gallerdude
58 minutes ago
Woah, first ever video game system I could make games for. I'm not sure if that adds to or removes from the magic...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply