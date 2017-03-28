Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Getting started with gameboy advance development (kylehalladay.com)
15 points by johnfn 1 hour ago | 2 comments





I really wish there was a modern, standardized handheld with an open-source OS and SDK for learning, tinkering, home-brew apps and indie games. The Switch form-factor with detachable controllers, but focusing on 2D graphics, would be perfect.

Woah, first ever video game system I could make games for. I'm not sure if that adds to or removes from the magic...

