You can't have bugs if you don't have any code, but not writing code just means that your bugs are guaranteed to be someone else's bugs. Now, this may be a good thing -- other people's code has probably been reviewed more closely than yours, for one thing -- but using other people's code doesn't make you invulnerable, and other people's code often doesn't necessarily match your precise requirements.
If you have a choice between writing 10 lines of code or reusing 100,000 lines of someone else's code, unless you're a truly awful coder you'll end up with fewer bugs if you take the "10 lines of code" option.
