Setting the Record Straight: Containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs (jessfraz.com)
The meme image ("Can't have 0days or bugs... if I don't write any code") is incorrect.

You can't have bugs if you don't have any code, but not writing code just means that your bugs are guaranteed to be someone else's bugs. Now, this may be a good thing -- other people's code has probably been reviewed more closely than yours, for one thing -- but using other people's code doesn't make you invulnerable, and other people's code often doesn't necessarily match your precise requirements.

If you have a choice between writing 10 lines of code or reusing 100,000 lines of someone else's code, unless you're a truly awful coder you'll end up with fewer bugs if you take the "10 lines of code" option.

There's probably no good way to pick up this context from the article, but the meaning of that particular meme is that the caption is supposed to be a shortsighted analysis. See http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/roll-safe , which lists examples like "You can't be broke if you don't check your bank account" or "If you're already late.. Take your time.. You can't be late twice."

SmartOS run containers in zones get the best of both worlds

SHOUTING IN TEXT DOESN'T HELP

