Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bootstrapping a Garbage collected lisp starting with only a 280byte hex monitor
1 point by 34UdrveAMH 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
An project that clearly takes a firm stand against the trusting trust attack by reduce the defense surface down to only 280 bytes and its commented hex source code. https://github.com/oriansj/stage0





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: