Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bootstrapping a Garbage collected lisp starting with only a 280byte hex monitor
1 point
by
34UdrveAMH
27 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
An project that clearly takes a firm stand against the trusting trust attack by reduce the defense surface down to only 280 bytes and its commented hex source code. https://github.com/oriansj/stage0
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: