Poll Everywhere seeking visual designer and several engineers

You've probably seen Poll Everywhere before; PollEv enables presenters to build apps into slide decks and have audience members respond on their phone/laptop/SMS. The responses are displayed live, on the presenter's screen for everyone to see. PE is how new ideas are collected and communicated. I think we're still the largest YC company by revenue to have never raised money after YC. This results in autonomy from fundraising milestones. Our customers include most of the Fortune 1000, and many universities. We're a team of 50. How we operate: https://playbook.polleverywhere.com/ Check out this role: https://www.polleverywhere.com/jobs#visual-designer